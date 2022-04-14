ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deer Lodge, MT

Deer Lodge man arrested following shooting

By John Emeigh
 1 day ago
DEER LODGE - A Deer Lodge man was arrested Wednesday after a shooting.

Erik C. Holland, 23, faces possible charges of attempted deliberate homicide, assault with a weapon, and criminal endangerment in connection with the Wednesday morning shooting and wounding of a Deer Lodge man. Holland was arrested following a brief chase after which he surrendered without incident.

Erik Christian Holland, 23, of Deer Lodge, faces a charge of attempted deliberate homicide assault with a weapon, and criminal endangerment in connection with the Wednesday morning (April 13, 2022) shooting and wounding of a Deer Lodge man.

Holland is accused of shooting Bradley John Masters, 38, just before 11 a.m. outside a home in the 900 block of Gilbert Avenue. Masters remains hospitalized with serious injuries but is expected to survive, according to Powell County Sheriff Gavin Roselles.

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

