ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Park Chan-wook, Lee Jung-jae, Riley Keough films lead Cannes Lineup

By admin
mountain-topmedia.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cannes Film Festival announced the lineup for the...

mountain-topmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Cannes 2022 Lineup: 15 Surprises and Snubs, from Kristen Stewart to Penélope Cruz

Click here to read the full article. The Cannes Film Festival is always down to the wire, but this year’s edition has been especially nerve-wracking for anyone eager to make the cut. As the industry scrambles for some semblance of normalcy, the cinephile destination was inundated with last-minute submissions, as indicated by this week’s announcement of 47 films from around the world with the promise of more to come. More than any other festival on the planet, Cannes aims to project an air of exclusivity to its selection, the sense that it truly has assembled the best of the best. That...
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Crimes Of The Future’ Trailer: David Cronenberg’s Cannes-Bound Film Stars Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux & Kristen Stewart

Like the oracle he is, Canadian filmmaker David Cronenberg told us all months ago that his next film, “Crimes Of The Future,” his first film since 2014’s “Maps To The Stars,” would likely premiere at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival and sure enough, early this morning, the film was announced as part of the Cannes Competition Official Selection.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes Film Festival 2022 Full Lineup

The Cannes Film Festival is putting on its 75th edition next month. On Thursday, its team unveiled the program for the anniversary edition, a mix of stars and veteran Cannes directors, as well as new voices.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Regency Fashion of 'Bridgerton' Season 2: "It's All About the Details"Kristen Stewart, Lea Seydoux and Viggo Mortensen Get Weird in Teaser Trailer for David Cronenberg's 'Crimes of the Future'Cannes 'Top Gun' Again With Heady Lineup of Festival Veterans, High-Profile Indie Titles and Curiosity-Peaking Genre Fare Here is the full official lineup of the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, which runs May 17-28. OPENING NIGHT...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Riley Keough
Person
Claire Denis
Person
Park Chan Wook
Variety

Box Office: Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s ‘The Lost City’ Takes Down ‘The Batman’ With $31 Million Debut

Click here to read the full article. Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s screwball romantic comedy “The Lost City” collected $31 million at North American theaters over the weekend, a promising sign that Netflix hasn’t completely seized on the meet-cute market. Of course, Paramount, which is behind “The Lost City,” did not rely only on positive reviews — or the tease of Tatum’s bare behind — to fuel ticket sales. The on-screen chemistry between Bullock and Tatum, who were inescapable on social media, billboards and in trailers while promoting the film, were key in getting audiences to cinemas. That’s a huge accomplishment in...
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Secret best friends! Samuel L Jackson, 73, gets a hug from Denzel Washington, 67, as he receives his honorary Oscar... 32 years after they co-starred in Mo' Better Blues

No actor's films have made more money in box office history than Samuel L Jackson, but he had never won an Oscar until Friday, when he was awarded an honorary statuette by the Academy. The 73-year-old known for collaborations with Spike Lee and Quentin Tarantino, and a regular feature in...
CELEBRITIES
thedigitalfix.com

Steven Spielberg told Michael Bay to stop making Transformers movies

Michael Bay is back in cinemas at the moment with AmbuLAnce starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as brothers who perform a heist and end up using an occupied ambulance as a getaway vehicle. While Bay is known for his enjoyably bombastic blockbusters, many consider a certain Autobot franchise as a fairly long stain on his career.
MOVIES
IndieWire

WB May ‘Hit Pause’ on Ezra Miller DC Projects After Arrest, ‘Frequent Meltdowns’ on Set — Report

Click here to read the full article. The Flash entering the Speed Force may have won a 2022 fan-voted Oscar, but Warner Bros. may be running away from its lead star, Ezra Miller. Miller, who identifies as nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, was arrested March 28 after reportedly attacking karaoke bar patrons in Hawaii. They were later released on $500 bail but received a temporary restraining order against them from a local couple March 29. The couple claimed that Miller burst into their bedroom and threatened to “bury” them both; Miller also allegedly stole a passport and wallet. On March 30, Warner...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes Film Festival#Cannes Lineup
People

Indiana Jones 5 Goes 'Heavily Back' to First Two Films, Teases Mads Mikkelsen: 'Dense and Epic'

The next Indiana Jones movie is going back to its roots. Mads Mikkelsen — who will star opposite Harrison Ford in the action-adventure franchise's upcoming fifth installment — told The Hollywood Reporter, in an interview published Thursday, that the new film has a "dense and epic" feel. He said the sequel harkens back to Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984).
MOVIES
Variety

Has Netflix Killed Original Action Movies? Why Michael Bay’s ‘Ambulance’ Crashed at the Box Office

Click here to read the full article. Michael Bay, the filmmaker behind “Armageddon,” “Pearl Harbor” and the “Transformers” franchise, was once the premier architect of big-budget explosive blockbusters. “Ambulance,” the director’s latest detonating action-thriller, proves times and tastes have changed in the days since mayhem and Autobots ruled the box office. Over the weekend, Universal’s “Ambulance,” a heist thriller that largely unfolds on an EMS vehicle, stalled out with $8.7 million from 3,412 North American theaters. It’s a disappointing domestic box office debut given Bay’s track record in fielding commercial hits. The R-rated “Ambulance” currently ranks as the worst opening weekend...
MOVIES
BGR.com

A rotten Halle Berry thriller is the biggest movie on Netflix right now

One of the most fascinating things about Netflix’s Top 10 feature is watching new additions randomly catch fire. For example, in recent days, the Shrek movies have been tearing up the charts. But a new movie ascended the throne today. Just days after its arrival, the 2013 Halle Berry thriller The Call is the most popular movie on Netflix.
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

The Top 10 Most Popular Movies on Netflix Today, April 12

The most-watched movies on Netflix include The Call, Without a Paddle, and Four Brothers. If you're searching for a good movie to watch on Netflix today, look somewhere else than the Daily Top 10 Movies chart. Everything on the list for Tuesday, April 12 is pretty bad. No. 1 is the middling 2013 911 operator thriller The Call, which came out of nowhere to start topping the chart yesterday. No. 2 is the not-that-funny mid-00s comedy Without a Paddle, followed by not-that-thrilling mid-00s crime drama Four Brothers at No. 3. No. 4 is Shrek Forever After, which came out when the Shrek franchise was running on fumes. Catch and Release, an unsuccessful Jennifer Garner rom-com from 2006, rounds out the top 5.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
tvinsider.com

Step Into…The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough

A star-studded cast pays homage to dance moments on film by reimagining them through a modern lens. The Houghs, Dancing with the Stars veterans and sibling choreographers, pay homage to classic dance sequences from favorite movies—running the gamut from Singin’ in the Rain to Dirty Dancing to La La Land—in a musical special intended to whet cinephiles’ appetite for next Sunday’s Oscar telecast. Guests for the special include Moulin Rouge director Baz Luhrmann, West Side Story Oscar front-runner Ariana DeBose, Footloose’s Kevin Bacon, Chicago director Rob Marshall, Kenny Ortega, Glee’s Amber Riley and more.
THEATER & DANCE
Outsider.com

Keanu Reeves’ 10 Best Movies: From ‘John Wick’ to ‘The Matrix’ Films

When it comes to action movie stars, Keanu Reeves has been a force to be reckoned with since his emergence in the acting world in the 1990s. From blood-pumping action movies to romantic roles to a few comedic entries, Reeves has proved that he’s talented and versatile. Not to mention, he’s got his own position as one of the most likable and nicest people in Hollywood.
MOVIES
Collider

Why Richard Linklater's 'Before' Series Is the Greatest Trilogy of All Time

The ​​​​​​trilogy is, arguably, a staple of American cinema. In the last fifty or so years, Hollywood has brought to screens some of the most celebrated stories told in three parts. From Back to the Future to Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man to the revived Planet of the Apes, there’s something rather special about following a core group of characters as they journey from one film to the next, confronting new challenges and growing stronger and wiser with time. The studios too have benefited from turning one successful movie into an entire franchise with additional sequels, just look at the original Star Wars trilogy. Although, as audiences are painfully aware, not all good things come in threes. Some of the most critically adored series of all time often fail to dazzle and amaze on their third outing.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

A24 and 'Ex Machina' Director Alex Garland Debut Trailer for Horror Film 'Men'

A24 has debuted the official trailer for Men, its upcoming horror film helmed by Ex Machina director Alex Garland. The movie stars Oscar nominee Jessie Buckley as Harper, a woman who flees to the English countryside after a personal tragedy in search of a place to heal. Her beautiful paradise quickly turns into hell, however, after she feels as if someone or something from the woods is stalking her. “What begins as simmering dread becomes a fully-formed nightmare, inhabited by her darkest memories and fears in visionary filmmaker Alex Garland’s (Ex Machina, Annihilation) feverish, shape-shifting new horror film,” the official plot reads.”
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Kristen Stewart lands next lead movie role in romantic thriller

Spencer star Kristen Stewart is taking on a new challenge as she's landed the lead role in Love Lies Bleeding, a new romantic thriller. The actress is teaming up with English director and screenwriter Rose Glass for the new project. Glass has a background in writing and directing eerie films...
MOVIES
Popculture

Failed Samuel L. Jackson Film Lands in Netflix Top 10

Samuel L. Jackson is the box office king but even he has had films that haven't fared well with critics and audiences. Enter the 2007 drama thriller, Cleaner. The Renny Harlin-directed project stars Jackson as a crime scene cleaner who thinks he has become part of a cover-up. The film also stars Ed Harris, Keke Palmer, and Eva Mendes also star. It flopped at the box office, and critics weren't the most receptive. But Netflix viewers enjoy it. The movie is currently No. 4 in the streaming giant's Top 10 list in the U.S.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Rotterdam Film Festival Moves Dates for 2023, Announces Staff Cuts

The International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) has announced the dates for its 52nd edition next year and unveiled restructuring plans after two years of online-only events have hit its bottom line. The 2023 Rotterdam Festival, which organizers say will be “circumstances permitting” the IFFR’s first fully in-person event since 2020, is set to run January 25 to February 5, 2023.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Regency Fashion of 'Bridgerton' Season 2: "It's All About the Details"Kristen Stewart, Lea Seydoux and Viggo Mortensen Get Weird in Teaser Trailer for David Cronenberg's 'Crimes of the Future'Cannes 'Top Gun' Again With Heady Lineup of Festival...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy