Martin County, FL

21-year-old from Martin County facing at least 40 charges related to child pornography

By Taylor Lang
WPBF News 25
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Video above: A look at Thursday's headlines and weather. A 21-year-old in Martin County is facing at least 40 charges related to child pornography after being arrested Thursday. Blaine Korbin Hulten was targeting young girls on the Treasure Coast through Snapchat...

www.wpbf.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Sexual Relations#Fugitive#Wpbf 25
