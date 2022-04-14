ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MD

“Rocky The Musical” Delivers A Knockout At Toby’s

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe story of a small-time boxer’s rise to fame, “Rocky” opened at Toby’s Dinner...

Jersey Shore Online

Albert Music Hall Delivers Exciting Line-Up For 25th Anniversary Show

WARETOWN – The Sounds of the Jersey Pines came alive as music enthusiasts gathered to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Albert Music Hall building on Wells Mill Road. The 350-seat concert hall features artists from near and far, who perform country, bluegrass, and old-time music. Compensation comes solely in the form of thunderous applause from audiences who regularly pack the venue.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Distractify

Is the Movie 'Alice' Based on a True Story? The Thriller Blends Fiction With Reality

Burgeoning scream queen Keke Palmer's latest crime thriller film, Alice, takes place during a disturbing moment in history. Keke stars as Alice, an enslaved woman on a 19th-century plantation in Georgia, who realizes while attempting to escape that the year is actually 1973. She meets a truck driver named Frank (Common), who helps her adjust to the period before exacting revenge on the cruel plantation owner.
MOVIES
Popculture

Hallmark Channel Ending Popular Drama Series After Season 6

Hallmark Channel renewed the popular family drama Chesapeake Shores for a sixth and final season. The show is based on the best-selling books by Sweet Magnolias author Sherryl Woods. The new season will run ten episodes and will premiere this summer. Chesapeake Shores debuted in August 2016 and will finish...
TV SERIES
Collider

Estelle Harris, Beloved Comic Actress, Dead at 93

Beloved comic actress Estelle Harris has passed away at the age of 93. Her son confirmed the news in a report to Deadline, and he was thankfully with his mother in her final moments. The actress passed away of natural causes in her home in Palm Desert, California. Most audiences would recognize Harris for her work as Estelle Costanza on NBC's Seinfeld, though she's more than likely made an impression on viewers of all ages in one project or another.
PALM DESERT, CA
People

Some Like It Hot, Gunsmoke and An American Tail Actor Nehemiah Persoff Dead at 102

Nehemiah Persoff, known for his roles in Some Like It Hot, Gunsmoke, An American Tail and various other movies and TV series, died at the age of 102, multiple outlets report. Persoff's son Dan confirmed his father's death to The Hollywood Reporter, while a family friend confirmed the news to Deadline. Both outlets reported that the actor died Tuesday at a rehabilitation facility in San Luis Obispo, Calif.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
SheKnows

Former Days of Our Lives Heartthrob and When Calls the Heart Fave ‘Spring Into Love’ for Hallmark’s New Movie Lineup Featuring Romantic Rendezvous and Lovable Rescues

Primetime special sprinkled with a touch of daytime. Spring is right around the corner and the Hallmark Channel wants to celebrate with five Spring Into Love movies. Not only will fans get to view new premieres each Saturday from March 26, through April 23, they’ll get to see a few familiar faces, including former Days of Our Lives heartthrob Brant Daugherty (ex-Brian) and When Calls the Heart fave Chris McNally (Lucas), plus Another World and One Life to Live alum Eriq La Salle (Charles; Mike).
MOVIES
thesource.com

Transgender Model Shauna Brooks Reveals Relationship with Benzino, Says She is Tired of Hiding Their Relationship

Transgender model Shauna Brooks has put Benzino on blast, posting recordings online highlighting her relationship with the rapper. Brooks states that she isn’t attempting to “out” the rapper and his romantic preferences but is choosing to place her relationship in the forefront, as opposed to hiding their love privately. Benzino has resisted her wants in fear of people would “look at him crazy.”
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Gayle King wows in figure-hugging dress that causes a stir

Fresh from her stunning turn at the CMT Music Awards on Monday – Gayle King has pulled another winning look out of her closet. The CBS Mornings star looked incredible in a figure-hugging, floral midi dress which she teamed with some comfy sneakers for an interview with The Color Purple author Alice Walker on Wednesday. Gayle sweetly revealed that she chose her dress because Alice "loves flowers".
SAN MARINO, CA
ETOnline.com

Hallmark Reveals May Movie Lineup (Exclusive)

Hallmark has set its May lineup. Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will premiere five original movies during the month, ET can exclusively reveal, while continuing to air new episodes of When Calls the Heart before season 9 wraps up Sunday, May 22 with the anticipated finale. Highlighted for...
MOVIES
Distractify

Sanditon’s Season 2 Premiere Revealed a Major Character’s Offscreen Death (SPOILERS)

If you heard that Theo James wasn’t returning for the second and third seasons of Sanditon, you may be curious to know how Sidney died in the TV show. The character’s demise was hardly a surprise. After Masterpiece and Britbox ordered a second and third season of the Jane Austen adaptation in 2021 — reversing ITV’s 2019 cancellation of the show — Theo announced his departure in a statement on Masterpiece’s Twitter page.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Amy Robach reveals break from GMA in bittersweet post

Good Morning America's Amy Robach has announced she will be off-air for an undetermined amount of time as she goes on a well-deserved vacation. While she will no doubt be missed, fans are nonetheless inundating her with support as she departs the studios. WATCH: Amy looks chic as ever as...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Nehemiah Persoff Dies: Prolific Actor Of ‘Yentl’, ‘The Twilight Zone’, ‘Gunsmoke’ & Many More Was 102

Click here to read the full article. Nehemiah Persoff, an actor who went from the uncredited role of a cab driver in On The Waterfront‘s iconic “coulda been a contender” scene to become one of the busiest character actors in television and film for five decades, died Tuesday at a rehabilitation facility in San Luis Obispo, California. He was 102. Persoff had retired from acting in recent decades after suffering a stroke and other health issues. His death was reported to Deadline by a family friend. Born in Jerusalem, Palestine, Persoff and his family moved to the United States in 1929, and...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
San Eli News

8 Aunjanue Ellis Performances That Left Us Speechless

In a career spanning almost 30 years, this Ivy-League educated actress continues to take the film industry by storm. Aunjanue Ellis’ road to becoming one of this year’s ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood honorees is a beautiful one, to say the least. Born in San Francisco and raised on her grandmother’s farm in Mississippi, Ellis attended Tougaloo College – an HBCU – before transferring to the private Ivy League institution Brown University. It was there that she got her start in acting, appearing in a student play. She then enrolled in NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts to further hone her skills as a thespian.
TENNIS
Deadline

‘Tulsa King’: Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza & Jay Will Join Sylvester Stallone In Paramount+ Series

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Max Casella (The Tender Bar), Domenick Lombardozzi (The Irishman), Vincent Piazza (Boardwalk Empire), and newcomer Jay Will (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) have been cast opposite lead Sylvester Stallone in Tulsa King (working title), Paramount+’s new series created by Yellowstone‘s Taylor Sheridan, with The Sopranos alum Terence Winter at the helm as executive producer, writer and showrunner. Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, Tulsa King follows New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone), who, as he’s released from prison after 25 years, is unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set...
TULSA, OK
Deadline

‘The Valet’ First Look: Hulu Unveils Photos From Comedy Starring ‘CODA’s Eugenio Derbez & Samara Weaving

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED with photos: Hulu today unveiled the first photos from its original film The Valet, starring Eugenio Derbez (CODA) and Samara Weaving (Nine Perfect Strangers), which will premiere globally across Disney’s streaming services on May 20th. In The Valet, world famous movie star Olivia (Weaving) faces a PR disaster when a paparazzi snaps a photo of her with her married lover, Vincent (Max Greenfield). The hard-working valet Antonio (Derbez) accidentally appears in the same photo and is enlisted to pose as Olivia’s new boyfriend as a cover-up. This ruse with Olivia thrusts Antonio into the...
MOVIES
NME

Watch the new trailer for ‘Interview With The Vampire’ TV show

A teaser trailer has been shared for AMC’s forthcoming TV adaptation of Interview With The Vampire – watch it below. The latest take on the franchise sees Sam Reid takes over the role of Lestat de Lioncourt, with Jacob Anderson (Louis), Eric Bogosian (Daniel Molloy), and Bailey Bass (Claudia) also set to feature.
TV SERIES

