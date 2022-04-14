ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coachella 2022: Fans outraged as festival set times still not released

By Inga Parkel
 1 day ago

Coachella 2022 is right around the corner, starting tomorrow (Friday 15 April) and running until Sunday 17 April, before a second weekend on 22-24 April in Indio, California.

With only one day left until the festival is scheduled to begin, fans have expressed their shock as the schedule for set times still hasn’t been released, letting those going plan their days accordingly.

Many set to attend the event have been sharing their outrage on Twitter.

“@coachella what the f***… you have me stressed not giving us the set time,” one user wrote.

“@coachella got time to mint NFTs but not to figure out their damn set times,” another added.

Others made light of the situation: “Happy @coachella set time anxiety day to all who observe.”

Another joked: “Coachella not releasing set times yet is really like a ticking time bomb.”

Someone wrote that it was “officially past the latest @coachella set time release since 2015, UNCHARTED WATERS BABY”.

The DJs from Emo Nite, who will be performimg at both weekends, even tweeted: “just wish we knew our set time @coachella.”

In the meantime, while the delay continues, check out everything you need to know to plan a smooth Coachella trip here , including important information regarding lockers, bag policy, Covid protocols, and more.

Additionally, prepare for the weekend by checking out the 12 artists you have to see here . Take a walk down memory lane with the 23 greatest headline performances here and every single headline act since the festival began is here .

Coachella takes place 15-17 and 22-24 April at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

