Watch live as Biden visits Greensboro to launch his domestic supply chains plan

President Biden is expected to visit Greensboro, North Carolina , on Thursday in an effort to highlight his plans to boost domestic supply chains and high-tech workforces.

This is the final stop of a long week for Joe Biden , he also visited Iowa on Tuesday to announce a waiver to allow more ethanol in gasoline year-round.

Officials estimated this move would cut 10 cents per gallon off gasoline prices — but at just 2,300 gas stations out of the nation’s more than 100,000.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.