Mariah Carey celebrated the anniversary of her album by wearing a gown in her pool

By Meredith Clark
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rUb6S_0f9Stp9w00

Mariah Carey celebrated the 17th anniversary of her 2005 album, The Emancipation of Mimi , in true Mariah Carey fashion — by lounging in a swimming pool wearing a sequined evening gown.

The Grammy-award winning singer took to Instagram Live on 13 April to commemorate the special occasion with her fans, as well as the release of the “Big Energy” remix featuring DJ Khaled and Latto. Carey wore a full-length rose gold gown and sipped from a glass of her Black Irish cream liqueur during the 20-minute Instagram Live, as she waded in a pool from the Bahamas.

“Hello, darlings!” she began the live stream. “Do you like the ensemble?”

Carey teased to fans her upcoming projects, including a vocal MasterClass and her exciting plans for the Christmas season. The singer’s daughter Monroe even made a guest appearance, in a far more casual mint green pyjama onesie. Carey shares 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-husband Nick Cannon.

Fans of Mariah Carey — known affectionately as “The Lambily” — couldn’t get enough of her legendary behaviour, and took to Twitter to share their love for the iconic singer.

“Mariah Carey is on IG Live right now in a swimming pool in a full GOWN. Lmao I wanna be that rich,” tweeted one fan.

“Absolutely obsessed with Mariah Carey doing an Instagram Live while wearing an evening gown in a swimming pool with a cocktail in her hand,” said someone else.

One Twitter user wrote: “Mariah Carey is currently on Instagram live in a pool in a gown with her drink celebrating The Emancipation of Mimi. I’ve never been more inspired.”

“Mariah Carey doing an Instagram live sat in a hot tub wearing a sequin gown is so wonderfully Mariah Carey,” said another fan.

“Mariah Carey wearing a dress and sitting in a hot tub on IG Live right now is a mood,” said one person, while another tweeted, “Mariah Carey in a full gown, in a pool, in the Bahamas is the life I aspire to have.”

The singer’s critically-acclaimed album, The Emancipation of Mimi , was released in 2005. The album was largely considered a comeback album for Carey and became her first record since 1997’s Butterfly to debut at number one on the US Billboard 200.

