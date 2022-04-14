ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reward Offered In Shooting Of Teen Near Florida High School

By Joel Malkin
 1 day ago
Photo: CBS 12

The search is on for a suspect who shot a teen in a parking lot.

The victim is in critical condition after suffering a gunshot wound to the stomach.

The shooting happening near John I. Leonard High School in the City of Greenacres.

Steve Eskow heard it happen.

"I never heard a gunshot before, I'm thinking maybe it could be a firecracker. But I see a kid laying down on the ground and all of a sudden a bunch of kids going all over the place. I don't know where the shooter was."

He tells CBS 12 News the victim looked to be high-school aged.

How many people do you see in this picture ? That’s how many people witnessed the shooting that took place yesterday in...

Posted by PBSO - Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, April 14, 2022

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office wants to hear from one of the many people caught on camera in the area at the time of Wednesday's shooting.

A $3,000 reward is being offered through Palm Beach County CrimeStoppers .

