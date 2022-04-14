ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Alec Baldwin reveals why he’s continued having children: ‘Being a parent is the ultimate journey’

By Amber Raiken
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FcAv8_0f9Stmkz00

Alec Baldwin has spoken candidly about his family, detailing why he has continued having children .

The 64-year-old actor acknowledged how people have asked him about his large family, as he and his wife Hilaria Baldwin are expecting their seventh child together, in a recent video shared on Instagram . In the short clip, his one-year-old daughter, María Lucía, could be seen laughing and showing off her front teeth at the camera.

In the caption, Alec subtly addressed that people have asked him “why” he has so many children.

“People ask why,” he wrote. “This is why. Being a parent is the ultimate journey.”

Along with María Lucía, Alec and Hilaria share another daughter, Carmen, eight, and four sons: Rafael, six, Leonardo, five, Romeo, three, and  Eduardo “Edu”, 18 months. The Boss Baby star also shares daughter Ireland Baldwin, 28, with his ex-wife Kim Basinger.

Last month, Hilaria announced on Instagram that she and her husband were expecting their seventh child together . According to Hilaria, the baby, who is due this fall, was a “surprise” that her family was “beyond happy” about.

“Another Baldwinito is coming this fall,” she wrote. “We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re beyond happy with this surprise. I’m sharing with you the moment we told the kids—as you can see, they are super excited!”

“Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives,” she continued. “A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times.”

The 38-year-old yoga instructor also opened up about her pregnancy earlier this month, acknowledging that she knows what her baby’s gender was. However, in a since-expired Instagram story , she said that one of the reasons why doesn’t want to publicly share it yet was for the sake of gender inclusivity. She also noted that she’s been focused on getting “some advice” about how to create a “gender inclusive world” for her child.

“Many of you know how connected I am to the LGBTQIA+ community and I am talking with a few close confidants on how I can be thoughtful and inclusive on helping to curate a more gender inclusive world,” she wrote in the caption. “But given all of the prejudice I’m seeing in this country right now, I need to pause and give it a good think and get some advice.”

“It pains me so much to see that people are vilified and harassed and not included for simply being who they are. Peaceful, loving, beautiful humans,” she added.

Comments / 0

Related
Closer Weekly

Alec Baldwin and Wife Hilaria’s Kids Are an Amazing Bunch! Meet the Couple’s Blended Family

Alec Baldwin has had quite the successful Hollywood career with big-time movies and a long-running gig on Saturday Night Live, but the actor’s children will always take precedence over his showbiz career. Alec’s blended family includes his eldest daughter, Ireland, and his younger kids, Carmen, Rafael, Leonardo, Romeo, Eduardo and baby Lucia, with wife Hilaria Baldwin.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
E! News

Hilaria Baldwin Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 7 With Alec Baldwin

Watch: Alec & Hilaria Baldwin EXPECTING Baby No. 7. The Baldwin family is getting a new addition later this year. On March 29, Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin announced they're expecting another baby together. "After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall," Hilaria, who previously opened up about suffering a miscarriage in 2019, captioned her Instagram post. "We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we're beyond happy with this surprise."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alec Baldwin
Person
Kim Basinger
Person
Ireland Baldwin
Person
Hilaria Baldwin
shefinds

Prince Charles Is Reportedly Heartbroken Over Prince Harry's Daughter: ‘Incredibly Sad’ They’ve Never Met

Charles, Prince of Wales, 73, has yet to meet his fifth granddaughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, and is reportedly very distraught about it. Prince Harry, 37 and wife Meghan Markle, 40, welcomed their second child last June, and she has not yet been introduced to her grandfather or her namesake and great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, 95 (which she is reportedly upset about as well).
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Jada Pinkett Smith Declared ‘I Don’t Give Two Craps What People Feel About This Bald Head of Mine’ Before Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her head. In a video posted to her TikTok account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her “hair regrets,” especially when having to shoot a magazine cover. She also addressed how she feels about people who may or may not have an opinion about “this bald head of mine.” “Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing,” she...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Francis Chrisley, 'Chrisley Knows Best' Favorite, Has Died

The Chrisley family is mourning the loss of their aunt, Francis Chrisley. Chrisley Knows Best star Todd Chrisley announced the death of his aunt via Instagram on Friday. "It's with great sadness that I share the news that we lost my aunt Francis today but with joy to announce that she is with our Heavenly Father," he said in the caption next to a video of Francis with Todd's mother Nanny Faye. "She was one of the most amazing women ever and my mother's best friend, please keep us all in your prayers."
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

The Reason Jennifer Lopez Doesn't Drink Alcohol

Between her skincare line and music career, Jennifer Lopez undoubtedly has her hands full. And yet, the "Let's Get Loud" singer is like a glass of red wine – she gets better with age. Lopez lives a busy life, especially when she's involved in projects on opposite coasts. In order to ensure her busyness never hinders her physical health, Lopez adopted a "clean" lifestyle in which she omits common vices such as alcohol and smoking, she told Harper's Bazaar. As a star who's idolized for her youthfulness and beautiful complexion, Lopez believes steering clear of booze is one of the best ways to avoid damaging her skin, per her interview with Independent.ie. Applying sunscreen religiously helps, too, she added.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baldwin Family#Alecbaldwininsta
bravotv.com

Here's Where Things Stand Between Cynthia Bailey and Todd Bridges After Celebrity Big Brother

Cynthia Bailey is sharing the latest update on where things stand between her and Todd Bridges today following the drama between them in Celebrity Big Brother Season 3. As viewers may recall, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and Todd found themselves at odds with each other in the Celebrity Big Brother house and exchanged some words when Todd expressed that he was none too happy about Cynthia not voting for him to stay in the house when he was on the elimination block with Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

David Muir delights fans with rare glimpse into his home life

David Muir is notoriously private when it comes to his personal life, and his Instagram – for the most part – is largely dedicated to the news. However, there's one special exception that occasionally pops up that fans totally swoon over, and David's Sunday night post is just the case.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Ireland Baldwin reacts to Alec’s 7th baby with Hilaria: ‘None of my business’

Ireland Baldwin’s soon-to-be seventh half-sibling is “none of [her] business.” On the heels of her father Alec Baldwin and his wife Hillary “Hilaria” Baldwin announcing they’re expecting another child together, Ireland shared in a four-slide Instagram statement that she’s unbothered by the exponentially growing family and those “alarmingly obsessed” with the “30 Rock” alum. “Lastly, I get countless messages from people who are kind of alarmingly obsessed with my father and his family,” she wrote. “I think a lot of people assume my take on any of this, well here it is for free — it’s none of my business.” Ireland, who is...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Reality Tea

Doctor Told Teresa Giudice She Wasn’t Allowed To Yell At Reunion Taping After Emergency Surgery

No one explodes at a reunion quite like Teresa Giudice, that’s just a fact of life. Since Season 1 of Real Housewives of New Jersey, she’s taken on Danielle Staub, members of her own family, and anyone else who questions her loyalty. Hey, she’s the one who pushed Andy Cohen back into his chair before […] The post Doctor Told Teresa Giudice She Wasn’t Allowed To Yell At Reunion Taping After Emergency Surgery appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Rihanna reveals what she's most afraid of after giving birth

Rihanna has revealed what she’s most afraid of after giving birth, in a cover interview with Vogue. Currently in her third trimester of pregnancy with her and ASAP Rocky’s first child, she was upfront about her pregnancy so far and what lies ahead. The billionaire business mogul revealed that it’s not so much the act of giving birth which scares her, but the emotional aftermath. She’s especially apprehensive about experiencing postpartum depression.The 34-year-old told Vogue: “Will I feel out of control emotionally? Those are the stories I hear from other women that scare me.” ...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

The Independent

604K+
Followers
201K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy