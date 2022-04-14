Minervini Fired Up Marlins Home Opener

Bally’s Sports’ Craig Minervini is excited about Marlins’ Home Opening Day but admits, “It means so much in the cold weather because it is getting nice and you are having fun.”

Some feel there is not a lot of hype behind Marlins’ Home Opening Day, Minervini opines, “Getting off to a sloppy start hurts.”

The Marlins will have new pennants to debut and Minervini says, “I think they will reveal them today.”

When it comes to pitchers not throwing a lot of pitches, Minervini claims, “You will not see complete games until probably May. Alcantara was a leader in length of pitching in a game.”

The universal designated hitter is fully implemented now in The MLB, Minervini says, “I hated the DH but I have gotten used to it.”

Finally, how does Minervini feel about Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw being pulled from a perfect game after 7 innings? He says, “As a baseball fan, you want to see him pitch till someone reaches base.”

The Marlins open at home tonight against The Phillies, LoanDepot Park, at 6:40 p.m.