ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Oprah, Smithsonian Channel to explore health care inequities

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.
KRMG
KRMG
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KPr0F_0f9StWaF00
Oprah Winfrey - Smithsonian FILE - In this March 13, 2018, file photo, actress Oprah Winfrey poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film "A Wrinkle In Time" in London. Winfrey and the Smithsonian Channel are partnering up to highlight the racial disparities in the healthcare system through a new campaign and documentary. The network revealed on Thursday the Color of Care campaign to create a solution toward health equity. The campaign will follow the premiere of Winfrey’s “The Color of Care” documentary, which airs May 1. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File) (Joel C Ryan)

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Oprah Winfrey and the Smithsonian Channel are partnering to highlight racial disparities in the health care system through a new campaign and documentary.

The network revealed on Thursday the Color of Care campaign to create a solution toward health equity. The campaign will follow the premiere of Winfrey’s “The Color of Care” documentary, which airs May 1.

Through Harpo Productions, Winfrey will executive produce the documentary that chronicles how people of color suffer from systematically substandard health care in the United States, with the COVID-19 pandemic being a catalyst to shed light on the issue.

The documentary will coincide with the campaign, which expects to take a broader look at the topic. The yearlong campaign will feature multiple activations in the coming months, including a digital series. It will bring together impacted communities, medical and nursing schools, health care workers and policymakers in hopes of finding a solution to inequities.

“The COVID crisis has exposed gross inequalities in our healthcare system which, if left unaddressed, will again disproportionately impact people of color during the next health emergency,” said James Blue III, the head of the Smithsonian Channel. “This campaign will work to address these inequalities.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Lynchings: An untold piece of Asian American history

As the nation enacts a new historic anti-lynching bill into law, experts say there needs to be increased attention on a dark and largely untold piece of Asian American history: lynchings that terrorized communities. The big picture: Under the new law, which comes after over 200 failed attempts to codify...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Marie Claire

20 Life-Changing Books Everyone Should Read At Least Once

Books are a safe haven that help us escape the harsh edges of our lives, but every once in a while we come across a book that follows us into the real world. A book that hurdles us into a state of self-reflection and completely revamps our personal perspective. Life-changing books are hard to find, but completely impossible to forget when we do. From Toni Morrison's Beloved to Don Miguel Ruiz's The Four Agreements to Elizabeth Gilbert's Eat, Pray, Love, we rounded up some bestsellers that have left their mark on millions, below.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah
Person
Oprah Winfrey
Fast Company

MacKenzie Scott just gave $3.9 billion to 465 nonprofits. Here’s the full list

It’s a good day for a lot of people in the world of nonprofits. Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott just announced that she has donated almost $3.9 billion to 456 nonprofit organizations, an expansive list with a broad range of missions and mandates—from improving women’s health to solving the climate crisis to helping military families, incarcerated people, and teachers. The through line, according to Scott, is that the selected groups are all working to “support the needs of underrepresented people from groups of all kinds.”
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Disparities#Health Care#Health Equity#The Color Of Care#Covid#The Smithsonian Channel
Upworthy

Florida teen defies 'Don’t Say Gay' law and teaches class about Stonewall uprising

A week after the Florida governor signed the state's "Don't Say Gay" bill, one high schooler is refusing to be silenced. Will Larkins, a gay and nonbinary junior in Winter Park, Florida, posted a video of them teaching a class about the 1969 Stonewall riots, a series of uprisings in New York City that took place following a police raid on a gay bar. It was one of the pivotal movements in the gay rights movement.
FLORIDA STATE
PIX11

Adams announces efforts to reduce maternal and infant health inequities

NEW YORK CITY (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams on Wednesday announced new efforts to reduce maternal and infant health inequities in New York City, particularly among marginalized Black and Latino families. The new efforts aim to bolster the Citywide Doula Initiative and the Midwifery Initiative to provide expanded access to doulas and midwives to families […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Examiner

Recapping Black Lives Matter's various financial scandals

Large media companies such as the New York Times, the Washington Post, and most of the major TV networks seem determined that Black Lives Matter should avoid negative coverage. This continues to be the case despite several bombshells this year regarding apparent financial improprieties by the Black Lives Matter Global...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Celebrities
KRMG

Liz Sheridan, Jerry's doting mom on 'Seinfeld,' dies at 93

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Liz Sheridan, who played doting mom to Jerry Seinfeld on his hit sitcom, died early Friday. She was 93. Sheridan died in her sleep from natural causes, five days after her April 10 birthday, said Amanda Hendon, her longtime representative and friend. She did not provide further details, including where Sheridan was living.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC News

National Urban League says the state of Black America is grim

The National Urban League released its annual report on the State of Black America on Tuesday, and its findings are grim. This year’s Equality Index shows Black people still get only 73.9 percent of the American pie white people enjoy. While Black people have made economic and health gains,...
EDUCATION
KRMG

Report: Majority of Black Americans say race shapes identity

A majority of Black Americans say being Black is central to how they think about themselves and shape their identities, even as many have diverse experiences and come from various backgrounds, according to a new report by Pew Research Center. About three-quarters of Black people said so despite where they come from, their economic status or educational backgrounds.
SOCIETY
Fox News

Senior White House advisers spoke about systemic racism, gender identity during pre-K-to-12 event

In a newly unearthed video, senior White House advisers spoke about systemic racism and gender identity during a pre-K-to-12 school event on equality. The virtual event last March featured Jennifer Klein, director of the White House Gender Policy Council and was moderated by then-director of the Council on Foreign Relations, Rachel Vogelstein, who now serves as senior adviser on the White House Gender Policy Council.
POTUS
Phys.org

Few Americans see race as key factor in environmental inequality

Only 33% of U.S. households believe that Black people are more likely to experience environmental pollution and that this well-documented inequality is unfair, a Washington State University study has found. A nationally representative survey of 1,000 U.S. households showed that many more Americans, 59%, believe that poverty is a root...
ADVOCACY
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
11K+
Followers
62K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy