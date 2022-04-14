ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariah Carey’s MasterClass Has Arrived

By Mya Abraham
 1 day ago
Just yesterday, the news cycle went bonkers as Mariah Carey confirmed a duet between herself and Brandy . The influential vocalists paired up for a rerecording of Carey’s 1997 sexy slow jam, “The Roof,” for her MasterClass as announced today (April 14).

In her class, the elusive chanteuse teaches students how the voice can be used as an instrument and serves as an extension for songwriters and producers. For the first time, she’s allowing an exclusive look into her music-making process from her mobile studio, The Butterfly Lounge. When working on the new duet, she details the importance of background vocals in making music and demonstrates how to build a song with a choir of voices, compared to a wall of sound.

Mobb Deep ’s “Shook Ones Part II” inspired her writing “The Roof” and fans will get a peek into how to properly use samples as stepping stones.

“I’ve never let cameras in when I am creating—not when I’m writing, and especially not when I’m singing,” Carey shared in a statement. “But now I’m taking MasterClass members into my studio to show them how they can write and produce music using their voice and become anything they want to be as long as they create, re-create, reimagine and reinvent.”

David Rogier, founder and CEO of MasterClass, expressed, “Mariah is simply a genius. She’s one of the greatest artists of all time. In her class, Mariah is opening up her studio for the first time ever, teaching members how to use their voice throughout the music-making process, including in the studio and while navigating the industry.”

Mariah Carey
A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

