Team of lawyers work to prove innocence of 14-year-old convicted in mother’s murder
By Angie Ricono, Cyndi Fahrlander, Debra Dolan
WAFB.com
1 day ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) – Michael Politte was 14 years old when his mother died. Rita Politte was beaten, then set on fire in December of 1998. Politte and a friend were sleeping in the next room and say they woke up to smoke. Despite swearing his...
A serial rapist entered guilty pleas to multiple counts of rape and murder in a Texas courtroom on Friday. Reginald Kimbro, 28, agreed to a plea deal at the last second that spared him from going to trial, according to court records. The plea deal also potentially spared his life by taking the death penalty off the table.
Kamiyah Mobley was nearing adulthood when she learned that the woman who she believed was her mother was actually a kidnapper who abducted her from a maternity ward years before. But after being raised by Gloria Williams, Mobley still views the convicted felon as her mother and is begging for...
The mother of a five-year-old boy found dumped in a river with catastrophic injuries sat around watching reality TV on the night she was charged with murder, a fellow prison inmate claims.Logan Mwangi, also known as Logan Williamson, was found in the River Ogmore in Pandy Park, Bridgend, on July 31 2021, a few hundred metres from the flat he shared with his family.The victim had suffered more than 56 external injuries, as well as internal injuries commonly found in victims of high-speed car accidents, including a large tear to his liver and one to his bowel.His mother Angharad Williamson,...
Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
▶ Watch Video: The history of MS-13, from El Salvador to the U.S. A leader of MS-13 has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted last year of multiple charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the Department of Justice announced Friday. MS-13, or La Mara Salvatrucha, is one of the largest gangs in the world and has been referred to by former Attorney General Bill Barr as “a death cult.”
A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
During hours of relentless questioning, Melissa Lucio more than 100 times had denied fatally beating her 2-year-old daughter. But worn down from a lifetime of abuse and the grief of losing her daughter Mariah, her lawyers say, the Texas woman finally acquiesced to investigators. “I guess I did it,” Lucio responded when asked if she was responsible for some of Mariah’s injuries.
Brothers George and Melvin DeJesus are out of prison after serving nearly 25 years for a crime they didn’t commit. “Walking out, just with the feeling of vindication, it was great,” George DeJesus told reporters in Michigan on Tuesday, shortly after he was released, according to CNN Detroit affiliate WDIV. “This is the best day of my life.”
A Tennessee man has been convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the 2010 murder of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright. Billy Ray Turner, 51, was found guilty of first-degree murder, attempted murder and conspiracy in a Shelby County court on Monday, ESPN reports. The jury of 12 reportedly handed down the verdict after about two hours of deliberation. Judge Lee Coffee then sentenced Turner to life in prison on the murder conviction.
TACOMA, Wash. — Gary Hartman, the now 70-year-old who was arrested and convicted in a 1986 Tacoma cold case thanks to DNA technology, was sentenced to more than 26 years in prison on Tuesday. Hartman was caught and charged more than 30 years after he raped and murdered 12-year-old...
The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
The California mom who claimed she was kidnapped, then beaten and branded as she was held captive for three weeks, has admitted that she made up the whole story and will plead guilty to federal charges. Sherri Papini, 39, was arrested and charged with lying to federal authorities and mail...
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro woman and an unidentified 14-year-old face open counts of murder in connection with the shooting death of a man earlier this month in a housing authority community near Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, police say. Goldsboro police said they arrested Iyanla Cherry, 20,...
For the first time, jurors on Thursday heard from an undercover FBI agent who spied on the suspects charged with plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and recorded their conversations about how they would use explosives to carry out their plan.
Jurors heard many of the secretly recorded conversations, including one that captured defendant...
Baby Cino, an aspiring rapper, was shot and killed just hours after being released from a Miami prison. However, it appeared that he had already prophesied his demise. Last Wednesday, the rapper, whose actual name is Timothy Starks, was riding in his red Nissan when he was ambushed by a shooter in another automobile.
A man currently in custody in Tennessee on charges related to his ex's murder was ordered to pay her legal fees in their ongoing, acrimonious custody battle just days before her murder. Marcus Spanevelo, 34, is currently being held in Tennessee on charges of tampering with evidence, giving false information...
Three Oklahoma sisters were recently sentenced to prison over a plot to shoot one of their ex-partners because of a child custody dispute. Tierzah Mapson, 29, gave birth to the child in question in 2013. In 2014, a North Carolina court gave her physical custody with the father granted visitation rights subject to amendment by both parties.
Bokio Johnson took it hard when his two eldest children, Breyiana Brown and Caleb Johnson, were slain last year at an Algiers apartment complex, allegedly over a gun sale gone bad. For six months, "he was in a state of just not moving," said Courtney Brown, the mother of victim...
In April 2015, police in Indiana seized almost $10,000 from Terry Abbott after he was arrested for selling drugs to a confidential informant. Cops used a process known as civil forfeiture, allowing them to proceed with pocketing those funds prior to securing a criminal conviction. Naturally, Abbott attempted to challenge that action in court. But he lost his attorney—as the money he would use to pay for that counsel had been taken by the state.
