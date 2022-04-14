ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Journalists despair over toll of disinformation on jobs

By DAVID BAUDER
KRMG
KRMG
 1 day ago

NEW YORK — (AP) — Journalists are sounding an alarm about the spread of disinformation in society and how it affects their jobs on a daily basis, along with skepticism on whether traditional methods to combat it really work.

The free speech advocates PEN America found in a survey of journalists released Thursday that 90% said their jobs have been affected by false content created with the intent to deceive.

Disinformation takes many forms: former President Donald Trump's false claims that he won the 2020 presidential election, unproven COVID-19 treatments spreading online and wild QAnon theories about pedophilia. It could be as simple as a local politician lying about an opponent's record or this week's debate over whether video showed bird poop landing on President Joe Biden's jacket during a speech.

When more than 1,000 journalists returned the survey, PEN America was struck at how images in written responses “kept coming up with people being flooded with disinformation,” said Dru Menaker, the organization's chief operating officer.

“Clearly, we have touched a nerve,” she said.

Four in five respondents labeled it a serious problem and most say they deal with it regularly, either through sources passing along false information or the need to debunk something spreading online.

False information can be spread through bots, or in doctored photos and video that needs to be verified, Menaker said. It has spread in large part because its purveyors find it effective.

Luke O'Brien, a journalist and fellow at Harvard's Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy, is now an expert on a beat that hardly existed a decade ago. He said he's been stunned at how fast misinformation spreads into the media.

“It just gets worse and worse,” he said.

While most journalists work to combat it, 11% of those surveyed admitted that they had unwittingly passed along false information, and 17% said they avoided doing a story because they feared being subject to a “fake news” backlash that would seek to discredit their reporting.

Asked by PEN America about sources of the most egregious misinformation they've encountered, 76% of the journalists cited right-wing conspiracy theorists (35% said left-wing conspiracy theorists). Seventy percent said government officials or politicians, 65% said advocacy groups and 54% mentioned organizations specifically designed to create disinformation.

Public hostility toward journalists and a business climate that has reduced ranks in the field, particularly outside of big cities and among those who cover minority communities, has amplified the issue.

One Los Angeles Times reporter who returned the survey told about reporting on a militia-backed group that was using disinformation to gain power in local government. The group’s leader went on a podcast to call the reporter and a colleague Nazis who needed to be “taken care of,” and she now keeps a bulletproof vest in her closet.

O'Brien said he first became aware of bad actors operating online in the mid-2010s when covering the harassment of women in the video game industry.

Several news organizations have strengthened their efforts to root out disinformation in recent years. The Associated Press, for example, has a 12-person verification unit that investigates claims spread online, along with a separate fact-check operation and reporters that cover disinformation as a news beat.

AP has a weekly column, "Not Real News," that dissects the most popular but completely untrue stories circulating online.

Many don't have the capacity, though. “We need more journalists,” one survey respondent said. “The ones who are left are overwhelmed and do not have the time to take on the entire world of disinformation.”

Many of the journalists don't think enough is being done to train people on how to deal with these issues. Yet there's also little unanimity in how to do this.

While some believe it's important to report on false claims, others believe that only gives them greater circulation. O'Brien said there are ways to report them without amplification, by not including links, for example.

It's important to report on what is going on for the historical record, he said. Journalists should also devote resources to reporting on who is behind disinformation, both bankrolling and executing it.

Fact-checkers are often met with resentment, and have to guard against readers who feel they are being talked down to, Menaker said. Some of those surveyed concede that journalists have to do a better job showing to readers or viewers that they're not remote, that they are part of the community.

Frighteningly, there may be no way to combat this effectively. And some people simply won't accept it if presented with facts contrary to what they believe.

“Some people are despairing that people have just become unmoored from facts, that there is a substantial part of the audience that may be unreachable,” she said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Over 700 Fox News viewers were paid to watch CNN for a month and the results are illuminating

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The nation watched while Ketanji Brown Jackson endured days of questioning by the Senate Judiciary Committee leading up to her confirmation. But depending on where you watched the coverage of the hearings, you may have gotten a different perspective or understanding of Judge Jackson's experience and the agenda of the Republicans on the committee questioning her.
CONGRESS & COURTS
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia may retaliate against US

U.S. intelligence sources believe Russia may retaliate against the U.S. for punishment through economic sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine. New comments on Russian state-run television channels have also hinted at such plans. The U.S. and other western nations have applied dozens of new economic sanctions to punish Russia’s actions...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pen America
Daily Mail

95 House Republicans send letter to Merrick Garland demanding a special counsel be appointed to investigate Hunter Biden to ensure there is 'no undue influence' from the White House

A group of 95 House Republicans has written Attorney General Merrick Garland demanding he name a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden, accusing the AG of having a conflict of interest on the matter. The letter cites an ongoing federal probe into Hunter's taxes and finances, accusing him of using...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jobs
Fox News

Tucker Carlson: Illegal immigration across the southern border will soon get much worse

Houston, Texas, is one of the rare, nice big cities left in this country. A little hot in the summer, but great people, very pretty neighborhoods and a lot going on. Thanks to the energy sector, biotech and aerospace, Houston has an enormous and still robust economy. It is hardly some dying mill town in the Northeast or the Upper Midwest. Your kids might want to move to Houston someday, maybe after college. It's not Baltimore.
HOUSTON, TX
Fox News

Ana Navarro mocked over claim critical race theory is 'not taught to children'

CNN commentator Ana Navarro was mocked on social media for how she defended critical race theory (CRT) Sunday in response to a Republican congresswoman. Defenders of CRT, a theory based on the notion U.S. institutions are inherently racist, have argued that the curriculum is not taught in K-12 schools and is only saved for college-level courses. Conservative critics have disputed that argument.
POLITICS
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
11K+
Followers
62K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy