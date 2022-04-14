ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Oklahoma food bank receives massive ham donation

By Kelsey Kane, FOX23 News
 1 day ago
TULSA, Okla. — Two grocery retailers donated hundreds of hams to the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma on Tuesday.

Hormel Foods Corporation and Brookshire Grocery Company, under the Reasor’s banner, presented the donation at the Reasor’s on East 15th Street and South Lewis Avenue in midtown Tulsa.

Over 700 hams were donated to the food bank to help feed those in need in time for Easter.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 14.6 percent of Oklahoma households were food insecure in 2020.

The Hormel Cure 81 Hams for Hunger program is a partnership between Hormel and grocery stores across the U.S. that supports hunger-relief efforts to help feed people in need during the holidays.

In total, Brookshire and Hormel are donating $135 thousand worth of hams to dozens of food banks and food kitchens across Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas and Louisiana.

Hormel said this was their biggest year of donations yet.

Anthony Grant, Brookshire’s regional vice president of the Reasor’s banner, said it’s important to be able to help, especially around the holidays.

“One of the reasons why I got into the supermarket business was because people need food,” said Grant. “To be able to partner with the food bank and with Cure 81 to fill a need, it’s just an awesome time.”

Reasor’s, Brookshire and Anheuser-Busch donated $50 thousand to the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma in March.

