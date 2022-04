BOSTON (CBS) — Chris Sale is starting his season on the IL for the third straight year. But the Red Sox lefty is making progress in his return from a stress fracture in his ribs. Sale was spotted throwing and playing catch at Fenway Park on Friday, ahead of Boston’s home opener against the Minnesota Twins. That’s a good sign for the 33-year-old. Sale isn’t expected to be back until sometime this summer, but at least Friday’s development was a sign of progress, considering Sale wasn’t even throwing a baseball as of a few weeks ago. Chris Sale playing catch prior to the...

BOSTON, MA ・ 21 HOURS AGO