The Houston Texans just extricated themselves from a mess with an unhappy star QB. Are they really interested in doing it all again - from the other side of the trade table?. The drama surrounding the Arizona Cardinals and star quarterback Kyler Murray continues on this offseason, with the club - despite insisting that it is completely committed to the former No. 1 overall player taken in his draft - not yet actually making any move that demonstrates that commitment.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO