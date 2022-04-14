ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, TN

Police: Officer shoots man who pointed gun during pursuit

Midland Daily News
 1 day ago

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — Police fatally shot a man who pointed a gun at an officer during a pursuit Thursday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said. The man was seen driving erratically near...

www.ourmidland.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sullivan County, TN
Bristol, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Bristol, TN
Sullivan County, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Ap
OutThere Colorado

VIRAL VIDEO: Woman claims flirty Colorado cop let her drive after blowing "3.8" on breathalyzer

A viral video is circulating the Internet in which an 18-year-old female claims that she was stopped by a police officer while driving in Colorado, who ultimately let her go despite her blowing a "3.8" BAC on a breathalyzer – well over the legal limit of .08 percent. In her viral video, the woman claims that the officer flirted with her and gave her his phone number for a "coffee or lunch" meet-up, along with a mere warning for driving under the influence. As it turns out, the claims seem to be false and while the woman was pulled over for swerving in the early hours of April 2, video footage shows a very different interaction.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Herald and News

Police dog sniffs out crystal meth, two men arrested

Two men face drug trafficking charges after a police dog named Trapper sniffed out suspected crystal meth in a car, according to police. The K-9 cop helped police discover the alleged methamphetamine during a search on March 19. Luis Pacheco-Lopez, 40 of Medford, and Daniel Velarde-Medrano of Huntington Park, California,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Complex

Video Shows Man Screaming ‘I Can’t Breathe’ Before Dying in Police Custody

Disturbing video shows the final moments of a man’s life as he shouted “I can’t breathe” while being restrained by five officers. The incident occurred in Los Angeles County on March 31, 2020, nearly two months before George Floyd died under similar circumstances. CNN reports the California Highway Patrol took Edward Bronstein, 38, into custody following a traffic stop. The man was then transferred him to the Altadena Station’s garage area, where officers attempted to draw a blood sample.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
People

Utah Man Allegedly Terrorized Girlfriend, Her Son for Days Before Violent Incident That Landed Him in Jail

Authorities in Utah have arrested a 34-year-old man who allegedly started stabbing his girlfriend in the face and chest as police cars were arriving outside their home. Online court records accessed by PEOPLE indicate that on Tuesday, Charles Oshodi was formally charged with aggravated kidnapping, child kidnapping, aggravated assault, domestic violence in the presence of a child, possession of a weapon by a restricted person, assault on a police officer, and aggravated assault — all felonies.
UTAH STATE
Law & Crime

Alabama Man Accused of Fatally Beating Black Friend with Shovel, Waiting Hours to Calling Cops. Prosecutors Say Race May Have Played a Role.

A man allegedly beat his friend with a shovel and pipe, and left the fatally injured victim to die before calling cops hours later. Morgan Daniel Barnhill, 27, attacked Etienne Murray, 25, under a belief that Murray stole something from him, according a prosecutor in a WKRG report. Authorities suggested in court that race may have played a role in the attack, but did not elaborate. Barnhill is white. Murray was Black.
MOBILE, AL
KGET

Man pulled gun on police before fatal shooting, video shows

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Alexandro Rosales didn’t hesitate when police approached his SUV the night of Feb. 19. He flung open the door and raised a gun, body-worn camera footage released Thursday shows. “Hey man, what’s goin’ on — Whoa, drop the gun!” an officer shouts as Rosales levels the firearm at him. Two officers […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy