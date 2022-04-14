15-Year-Old Anne Arundel Teenager Mugged In Severn: Police

The teen was mugged while on his way to his girlfriend's home on Meade Village Circle Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 15-year-old teenager was mugged while on his way to his girlfriend's house in Severn, authorities said.

Police responded to the reported robbery after the teen called them from his girlfriend's home in the 1600 block of Meade Village Circle on Wednesday, April 13, Anne Arundel County Police said.

Several male suspects, one with a gun, were said to have approached the teen, punched him and stole his belongings. The teen got away with a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-222-6155 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

