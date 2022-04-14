ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
15-Year-Old Anne Arundel Teenager Mugged In Severn: Police

By David Cifarelli
 1 day ago
The teen was mugged while on his way to his girlfriend's home on Meade Village Circle Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 15-year-old teenager was mugged while on his way to his girlfriend's house in Severn, authorities said.

Police responded to the reported robbery after the teen called them from his girlfriend's home in the 1600 block of Meade Village Circle on Wednesday, April 13, Anne Arundel County Police said.

Several male suspects, one with a gun, were said to have approached the teen, punched him and stole his belongings. The teen got away with a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-222-6155 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

Daily Voice

Boy Who OD'd On Bus Had Been Cleaning Uncle's Fentanyl Paraphernalia: Prosecutor

A 35-year-old man from Camden County has been arrested for causing the fentanyl-overdose death of his 12-year-old nephew, authorities said. The boy had been directed by Troy Nokes, 35, of Blackwood, to clean fentanyl paraphernalia before he passed out on a school bus on Jan. 24, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Gloucester Twp. Police Chief David Harkins.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Maryland Dentist Charged With Killing Patient Turned Lover Who OD'd In His Care (DETAILS)

A Germantown oral surgeon has been arrested and charged with killing a woman with whom he was romantically involved and was giving prescription drugs, authorities said. Dr. James Ryan was arrested and charged with the second-degree murder of Sarah Harris, 25, on Tuesday, March 22, Montgomery County Police said. Harris fatally overdosed after being given controlled substances, including Propofol, by Dr. Ryan on January 26, 2022, police said. Ryan had been giving Harris drugs, which he obtained through work, since March 2021, police said.
GERMANTOWN, MD
