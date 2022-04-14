Bemidji Area School Bus Involved in Minor Traffic Accident

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Rich Stanek, the former sheriff of Hennepin County and current Minnesota gubernatorial candidate, is recovering after a crash Tuesday night in Buffalo.
The Minnesota State Patrol says Stanek, 60, was pulling out of a church parking lot onto Highway 25 in a pickup truck at about 8:32 p.m. when he collided with a sedan that was traveling northbound on the highway.
Both Stanek and the other driver, a 40-year-old woman from Clearwater, suffered non-life threatening injuries. The state patrol says alcohol wasn’t a factor in the crash, and both drivers were wearing their seat belts.
