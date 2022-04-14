ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rison, AR

20-year-old woman killed when tree falls on home during Arkansas storms

By Nexstar Media Wire, Chris Counts
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VBQw5_0f9SnoAL00

RISON, Ark. ( KARK ) – A 20-year-old Arkansas woman is dead after a tree fell on her home Wednesday as severe storms tore through Cleveland County, officials said.

According to the Cleveland County Department of Emergency Management, the woman was pinned to a couch under the tree, which had fallen onto a mobile home in Rison, which is about 55 miles south of Little Rock.

Crews attempted to rescue the woman around 4:45 p.m., but she died from her injuries at the scene. The woman’s name had not been released pending notification of relatives.

‘Ripped all his clothes off’: Wild dogs maul 65-year-old man

Two other people were inside the home but were not hurt. So far, there have been no other reports of injury from Wednesday’s storms.

The woman’s death occurred during what was part of a multi-day severe weather outbreak that caused tornadoes, powerful winds and huge hail in parts of the central United States.

Damage was reported in the Central and Northwest portions of Arkansas, with several tornado warnings issued on Wednesday.

A day earlier, 23 people were injured in the central Texas town of Salado . The National Weather Service in Fort Worth said Wednesday that the twister was rated an EF3 with peak wind speeds of 165 mph (265 kph).

Two dogs stolen, two injured in D.C. armed robberies

Tornadoes were also reported Tuesday in parts of Iowa and Minnesota. And a blizzard struck North Dakota this week, closing the state Capitol, schools, government offices and interstates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
WDVM 25

Man catches heaviest West Virginia catfish on record

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Another West Virginia state fishing record has fallen, this one a catfish, that broke the state record for weight. On April 8, Cody Carver of Dry Branch caught and released a blue catfish that broke the state record for weight while fishing from a boat in the Marmet Pool of the […]
HOBBIES
WDVM 25

62-year-old man shot and killed

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Police are investigating after a 62-year-old man was shot and killed on Friday. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department first responded to the 1500 block of Good Hope Road around 12:39 a.m. They found Gregory Burton of Northwest, D.C. unconscious and not breathing. Fire and EMS responded and found that he was […]
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Little Rock, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
City
Salado, AR
State
Texas State
City
Cleveland, AR
State
North Dakota State
City
Rison, AR
State
Arkansas State
County
Cleveland County, AR
CBS19

East Texas family lose 100-year-old home in storms

MOUNT ENTERPRISE, Texas — The recovery phase has begun for East Texans affected by Monday's storms leaving moderate to severe damage to businesses and homes. One family had their home standing for over 100 years until the severe storms hit. "This house is like 100 years old, this is...
HENDERSON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Where is Tornado Alley now?

For decades we’ve heard of Tornado Alley, running from North Texas across Oklahoma and Kansas across the corn belt to Minnesota. The central United States is where, geographically, warm and moist Gulf air has met cold air off the Rockies to set up the perfect tornado recipe: warm air below, cold air above, spinning winds from several directions at the surface of the Earth with faster winds above. That recipe more and more is moving East. Already this morning (around 4:20 a.m.) a destructive tornado tore through Springfield, Arkansas. Here’s ExactTrack radar:
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Tornado Warnings
Channel 3000

20-year-old woman killed after car split in half in freeway crash

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, California (KABC) — A 20-year-old woman was killed and two others were injured in a two-car crash on freeway lanes in the North Hollywood area Thursday morning. The crash was reported around 2 a.m. at the transition from the southbound 101 Freeway and the eastbound 134 Freeway,...
DANE COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NWS
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy