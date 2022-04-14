ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

5NEWS Daily Headlines | April 14, 2022

5newsonline.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRogers homicide investigation underway after teen found...

www.5newsonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Click2Houston.com

Where is Tornado Alley now?

For decades we’ve heard of Tornado Alley, running from North Texas across Oklahoma and Kansas across the corn belt to Minnesota. The central United States is where, geographically, warm and moist Gulf air has met cold air off the Rockies to set up the perfect tornado recipe: warm air below, cold air above, spinning winds from several directions at the surface of the Earth with faster winds above. That recipe more and more is moving East. Already this morning (around 4:20 a.m.) a destructive tornado tore through Springfield, Arkansas. Here’s ExactTrack radar:
TEXAS STATE
FOX 2

More Missouri counties find morel mushrooms this week

ST. LOUIS – More Missouri counties found morel mushrooms this week. Morel mushroom hunting season is in full swing. It usually starts in late March and goes until early May. Most hunters won’t share the locations of their best hunting spots, but there are some Facebook groups dedicated to the pursuit. The Missouri Morel Hunting Facebook […]
MISSOURI STATE
Kait 8

Funeral home sued after man hoping to be “raptured” is cremated

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro attorney has filed a lawsuit against a Little Rock funeral home after his clients said the funeral home cremated their loved one against their wishes, preventing the deceased from being “raptured following the second coming.”. According to the suit, Harold D. Lee, of...
JONESBORO, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daily Headlines
KOCO

Strong to severe storms moving into Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — There is a risk for severe storms in Oklahoma on Monday. 7:10 p.m. Monday Update: As of 7:10 p.m., there are no longer any tornado warnings in southern Oklahoma. There are some severe thunderstorm warnings east of Tishomingo and Madill. 6:55 p.m. Monday Update: Southern Oklahoma...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rogers, AR
City
Fort Smith, AR
KHQ Right Now

Tornadoes rip across Texas and Oklahoma

Multiple tornadoes ripped through parts of Texas and Oklahoma, causing injuries and widespread damage in areas near Austin and Dallas, officials said. The storm system was poised to move into Louisiana and Mississippi on Tuesday, carrying the risk of dangerous tornadoes and powerful winds.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOLR10 News

Tornado watches issued for counties in the Ozarks

Tornado watches are in place until 4:00 p.m. for several counties in the Ozarks. Dent, Douglas, Howell, Oregon, Ozark, Shannon, and Texas Counties are under a tornado watch Wednesday. These storms are ramping up as a cold front moves into the KOLR 10/Ozarks Fox viewing area. The greatest threat is in counties in the western […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
AccuWeather

Severe weather outbreak barrels across the US, turns deadly again

At least one fatality and more than two dozen injuries were reported as a multi-day severe weather outbreak gripped the U.S. resulting in multiple tornadoes and grapefruit-sized hail. Another major outbreak of severe weather cut a destructive path across the central and southeastern United States this week, striking communities with...
ENVIRONMENT
5NEWS

Your Photos: Tornados and hail strike the River Valley

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — Here are your viewer video and photos of the hail, tornado rotations and hail damage as a result of the severe weather that moved through the area Monday night, April 11. Severe weather in the River Valley. 5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube...
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, AR
Texoma's Homepage

Candlelight vigil planned for Shatanya Clarke

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The community is invited to attend a candlelight vigil to honor the memory of KFDX journalist Shatanya Clarke. The vigil will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, April 18, in Park Central on Scott Avenue located in downtown Wichita Falls. Friends and family are planning the vigil after seeing the outpouring […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
KOLR10 News

Sinkhole forms in Boone County, Arkansas

A sinkhole has formed off HWY 206 on Blackshire Road in Harrison, Arkansas. The sinkhole is 2-2.5 feet wide at the surface and has a cavern 6×8 feet wide under the surface, 4 feet deep. Boone County officials say they can’t start on repairs until the water is gone, but they hope to begin filling […]
BOONE COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy