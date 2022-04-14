My Valley Cars: Kufleitner April 2022

(Our Auto Expert) — In 2015, Andy Palmer, who was the head of Nissan, told us We’d have autonomous cars by 2017. . It was a bold statement by Nissan and Andy Palmer at the time but he wasn’t entirely wrong. We do have an autonomous car. You just can’t buy one and drive one on a public road. They’re not for sale. Not even close.

CARS ・ 21 HOURS AGO