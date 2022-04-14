My Valley Cars: Kufleitner April 2022

If you’re at the Stadium GM Superstore on your St. Patty’s Day then you definitely have the luck of the Irish with you. Today we feature 7 amazing cars. What was also amazing was the amount of used Equinoxes… you couldn’t swing a Shillelagh without hitting one!
– Collectors, dealers, crafters, and garden enthusiasts are invited to participate in the recycled treasures portion of the Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association’s Vintage Sidecar, Recycled Treasures, Pre-1950 Motorcycles & Vintage British Cars event on Saturday, April 22, in the downtown city park from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Spaces are approximately 15 feet by 15 feet and cost $60 each. Admission to the event is free to the public.
NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – A dog named Diesel was taken into the woods and shot by his owner on Friday night, according to Animal Charity of Ohio. Diesel’s owner reportedly drove him from Struthers to North Jackson, walked him into the woods and shot him three times.
(Our Auto Expert) — This is a Supercar disguised as a family sedan. And if you’ve ever needed a little excitement, anything in the Mercedes AMG family that contains the letter “S” is a guarantee. . I’m pretty easy to please. All it takes is the sound...
(WYTV)-Have you ever sat by the window on a jet flight and wondered why the window is round? All airplane windows are round. Does it help the plane stay up? Aircraft windows were not always round, they used to be square…all of them. When airplane windows were square, up...
HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) — East State Street in Hermitage looked a little different Sunday. Last week, what was once a Denny’s has been demolished and the property has been purchased. According to the demolition permit, Beachwood based TCD DR HPA LLC is the owner. The Denny’s closed in...
(Our Auto Expert) — In 2015, Andy Palmer, who was the head of Nissan, told us We’d have autonomous cars by 2017. . It was a bold statement by Nissan and Andy Palmer at the time but he wasn’t entirely wrong. We do have an autonomous car. You just can’t buy one and drive one on a public road. They’re not for sale. Not even close.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — State police arrested a man for allegedly stealing a truck from a home overnight.
Police say 34-year-old Daniel DeBlasio went to a home on Spring Avenue and stole and older Ford pickup truck.
Police allege that he then drove around the block and hit a man, before running off.
The victim was rushed to the hospital, and DeBlasio was taken into custody.
The truck was returned to its owner.
GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Girard firefighters spent most of Monday night battling flames that happened at a house on Churchill Road in Girard around 10:15 p.m. The two adults, seven children and the four dogs who lived there weren’t home when firefighters arrived, but more than $1,000 in fish did perish.
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) — On Thursday, April 7, Brookfield Township police officers tried to pull over a car on State Route 82 but the driver fled. According to the Brookfield Township Police Department’s Facebook post, the car was missing a headlight assembly and had fresh damage when police tried to pull it over.
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – An OVI checkpoint is happening Friday night in Mahoning County. The checkpoint will be on Market and Hillman streets in Boardman. It will run from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturation patrols will also be conducted throughout Mahoning County this weekend. Drivers are urged to...
SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people were injured after a crash in Sebring on Friday afternoon. The crash involved a Nissan SUV and a Jeep in the area of E. Ohio Avenue and N. 12th Street. It happened just before 2 p.m. The woman in the SUV, which turned...
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Work is underway along South Avenue in Boardman to replace an aging water line. Aqua Ohio is replacing a two-mile section of a water main between Western Reserve Road and McKay Court. The line is nearly 50 years old and has had several breaks over...
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man was killed Friday evening in Austintown when the motorcycle he was driving collided with an SUV. The accident happened around 7:30 p.m. on the Route 46 bridge over Interstate 80. The 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle could be seen lying in the middle of the road.
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A car crashed into a building on Youngstown’s South Side on Saturday morning. The crash happened on Market Street at around 11 a.m. The car slammed into a local doctor’s office. The building took most of the damage. Police said the driver was...
SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) — Crews were called to a fire on East State Street in Sharon around 9:15 p.m. Friday evening. We’re told it happened on the third-floor attic of a duplex. Sharon, Hermitage, Farrell, Patagonia and Brookfield fire departments all responded. Firefighters had to knock down locked...
COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (WKBN) – A portion of Route 30 in Columbiana County is currently closed. It’s from Route 172 to Thomas Road. The Ohio State Highway Patrol tells us a truck carrying an oversized load took out some power lines. The road will remain closed until the...
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Anita Davis is Youngstown’s 6th ward councilwoman and is on a mission to bring more city parks to her southside ward. Davis Wednesday afternoon walked through vacant land on Parkcliffe Avenue where four years ago five children died in a house fire. It’s where Davis wants to build what would be called 5 Angeles Park.
VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) — A man wanted out of Arizona was arrested in Vienna Sunday evening. 41-year-old Anthony Garcia was booked into the Trumbull County jail Sunday night and is set to appear in court on Wednesday morning. Garcia was taken into custody at a gas station on Youngstown...
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Warren home was broken into on Saturday, April 9, leaving around $1,000 worth of missing items, according to a police report. The home, located in the 1700 block of Front Street SW, was recently unoccupied due to the death of the owner, reports said.
Comments / 0