Columbia, MO

Columbia man sentenced for supplying fentanyl that led to deadly overdose

By Stephanie Southey, KOMU 8 Digital Content Editor
KOMU
 1 day ago

MILLER COUNTY − A Columbia man was convicted of involuntary manslaughter Wednesday following an August 2020 fentanyl overdose investigation in Miller County. Willliam Crooks was sentenced to 15 years in...

www.komu.com

