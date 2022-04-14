ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bullet found in Lynnfield High School bathroom

By Boston25News.com Staff
 1 day ago
(Jeff Kingma/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

LYNNFIELD, Mass. — Students and staff at Lynnfield High School had to walk through metal detectors Thursday morning after a bullet was found in a bathroom yesterday afternoon. Students’ bags were also searched as part of the investigation.

A custodian discovered the slug shortly after 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday and immediately brought the bullet to school administration. Students had already been dismissed from school at that time.

Administration immediately alerted the School Resource Officer and the Lynnfield Police Department and an investigation was launched.

Trained NEMLEC ballistic dogs did a thorough search of the school Wednesday night.

After an investigation, it has been determined that there was never any threat to the school community. All high school students and staff were advised Thursday morning of the successful outcome and the importance of sharing concerning information with a trusted adult.

In a statement, Lynnfield Public Schools Superintendent Kristen Vogel said, “the safety of our school community is always of the utmost importance.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
