Brooklyn subway shooting suspect Frank James makes his first court appearance

Cover picture for the articleFrank James, the suspect arrested in the Brooklyn subway attack, made his first court appearance on Thursday. James, 62, will be held without bail after arraignment on federal charges of conducting a violent attack against a mass transportation system. His lawyers have requested that he be given a...

