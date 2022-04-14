ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

FOREX-Euro hovers near two-year low vs dollar as ECB disappoints markets

By Hannah Lang
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

(Due to the Good Friday holiday on Friday April 15 there will be no FOREX reports.) * Euro falls to one-month low against sterling * Dollar index hits two-year high on retail sales data * ECB confirms plans to cut bond purchases in third quarter By Hannah Lang April 14 (Reuters) - The euro plunged to a two-year low against the U.S. dollar on Thursday as comments from European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde were viewed as a sign that the ECB was in no rush to raise interest rates, in contrast with an aggressive monetary policy tightening effort by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The European single currency fell to $1.0758, the lowest level since April 2020. It was last down 0.57% at $1.0823. Lagarde said there was no clear timeframe for when rates would start to rise, adding that it could be weeks or even several months after the end of the ECB's stimulus scheme. "We'll deal with interest rates when we get there," she added. The ECB on Thursday concluded its latest meeting with cautious steps to unwind support and avoided a hard schedule. It confirmed plans to cut bond purchases, commonly known as quantitative easing, this quarter, then end them at some point in the third quarter. Against sterling, the euro slid to a one-month low and was last down 0.34% at 82.74 pence. Lagarde's comments were in stark contrast to those of Fed Chair Jerome Powell, said Joseph Trevisani, senior analyst at FXStreet.com. “They could have taken a book from what Jerome Powell has done, and that is to be aggressive rhetorically. Ms. Lagarde did not seem disposed to do that. She was more concerned apparently, and maybe understandably, about the Ukraine war and its impact on Europe," he said. In addition to pushing up gasoline prices, the Russia-Ukraine war, now in its second month, has led to a global surge in food prices as Russia and Ukraine are major exporters of commodities including wheat and sunflower oil. "Frankly, given how uncertain conditions are at the moment, Lagarde's caution can be justified, but it is fair to say that markets were expecting a bit more sprinkle after the eventful March meeting," said Ima Sammani, FX market analyst at Monex Europe. In late afternoon trading, the dollar index, which measures the greenback against six peers, rose 0.534% to 100.32 after earlier hitting 100.76, the highest level since April 2020. The dollar extended gains after data showed U.S. retail sales increased in March, mostly boosted by higher gasoline and food prices. The battered yen saw some respite, making a small recovery from a 20-year low hit against the dollar. In afternoon trading, it weakened 0.23% versus the greenback at 125.93 per dollar. More than three-quarters of Japanese firms say the yen has declined to the point of being detrimental to their business, a Reuters poll found. Other central banks tightened monetary policy, reinforcing expectations of higher interest rates globally. The Bank of Korea surprised markets with a rate hike, while the Monetary Authority of Singapore also tightened policy, sending the Singapore dollar to its highest level since February. On Wednesday, the Bank of Canada and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand both raised rates by 50 basis points, the largest hike for each in around 20 years. Bitcoin last fell 3.09% to $39,968.59. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 2:15PM (1815 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 100.2900 99.7870 +0.51% 4.837% +100.7600 +99.5670 Euro/Dollar $1.0828 $1.0893 -0.59% -4.75% +$1.0924 +$1.0758 Dollar/Yen 125.9300 125.6600 +0.22% +9.40% +126.0100 +125.0950 Euro/Yen 136.37 136.83 -0.34% +4.64% +136.9300 +135.5300 Dollar/Swiss 0.9427 0.9347 +0.88% +3.37% +0.9433 +0.9324 Sterling/Dollar $1.3082 $1.3117 -0.28% -3.28% +$1.3147 +$1.3034 Dollar/Canadian 1.2590 1.2564 +0.20% -0.43% +1.2641 +1.2522 Aussie/Dollar $0.7423 $0.7453 -0.40% +2.12% +$0.7468 +$0.7397 Euro/Swiss 1.0207 1.0180 +0.27% -1.56% +1.0213 +1.0140 Euro/Sterling 0.8275 0.8302 -0.33% -1.49% +0.8314 +0.8251 NZ $0.6789 $0.6798 -0.14% -0.82% +$0.6834 +$0.6768 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.7765 8.7565 +0.74% +0.14% +8.8330 +8.7380 Euro/Norway 9.5026 9.5206 -0.19% -5.10% +9.5624 +9.4912 Dollar/Sweden 9.5163 9.4714 -0.12% +5.53% +9.5755 +9.4191 Euro/Sweden 10.3052 10.3173 -0.12% +0.70% +10.3266 +10.2789 (Reporting by Hannah Lang; additional reporting by Joice Alves; Editing by Nick Macfie, Chizu Nomiyama, Jan Harvey and Leslie Adler)

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Bank of America analyst warns clients that a 'recession shock' is on the horizon - days after Deutsche Bank forecasted the economic downturn for 2023 due to Federal Reserve attempts to tame surging inflation

A Bank of America analyst warned that the U.S. economy is deteriorating fast and could push the country into a recession just three days after Deutsche Bank predicted the fall to come in 2023 as the Federal Reserve tightens interest rates to tame surging inflation. BofA chief investment strategist Michael...
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. dollar hits highest in nearly two years on expected rate increases

NEW YORK, April 6 (Reuters) - The dollar surged to a nearly two-year high on Wednesday after minutes of the last Federal Reserve meeting reinforced expectations of multiple half percentage-point rate increases to control soaring inflation. The dollar index, which measures the greenback's value against six major currencies, climbed to...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Paris Stocks, Euro Gain On Macron Vote Result

The Paris stock market and the euro rose on Monday, with investors soothed by French President Emmanuel Macron's election performance. Frankfurt and London equities however followed Asian exchanges lower, with sentiment souring on flat UK economic growth. Wall Street opened on the downside as traders looked ahead to inflation data...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Christine Lagarde
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecb#Gas Prices#Interest Rates#European Central Bank#The U S Federal Reserve#Fed Chair#Fxstreet Com
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Euro
Reuters

US STOCKS-Futures tumble as surging yields hit growth stocks

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) * Futures down: Dow 0.05%, S&P 0.34%, Nasdaq 0.75%. April 11 (Reuters) - Wall Street futures fell on Monday, dragged lower by high-growth stocks as Treasury yields surged to fresh highs ahead of Tuesday’s inflation data that could back a more hawkish stance from the Federal Reserve.
STOCKS
Daily Mail

Obama economist Steve Rattner says Biden's $1.9trillion American Rescue Plan will 'go down in history as an extraordinary policy mistake' that has put the U.S. 'behind the curve' on skyrocketing inflation

Obama-era economic advisor Stephen Rattner warned that the U.S. may be on track for a recession just as the race for 2024 kicks off, a conundrum he blames on 'poor economic policy' from President Biden, Congress and the Federal Reserve. 'Mounting evidence suggests a hard landing — in other words,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar soft after as U.S. yields pause

HONG KONG, April 14 (Reuters) - The dollar was on the back foot on Thursday after tumbling overnight, particularly against sterling and the euro, as U.S. yields paused their march higher, offering some relief to the bruised and battered yen. Traders were also waiting for the European Central Bank meeting...
CURRENCIES
CNBC

Gold hits 1-month peak as high inflation boosts appeal

Gold prices hit a one-month high on Wednesday as rising consumer prices boosted its appeal as an inflation hedge, with investors seeming to look past an impending interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve. Spot gold rose 0.6% to $1,978.21 per ounce by 2:37 p.m. ET, after touching its highest...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Global equities rise, gold falls after Russia avoids default

NEW YORK, March 18 (Reuters) - Global equity markets gained on Friday after traders cheered a Russian bond payment that averted a historic sovereign default, while gold prices dropped as demand for the safe-haven metal eased following the start of the U.S. interest rate hike cycle. The Russian finance ministry...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Brazil's inflation rises to highest level in 7 years for mid-March

BRASILIA, March 25 (Reuters) - Inflation in Brazil grew more than expected in the month to mid-March, the biggest jump for that period in seven years, data showed on Friday, underscoring across-the-board price pressures despite aggressive monetary tightening led by the central bank. Brazil's official IPCA-15 consumer price index rose...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

403K+
Followers
315K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy