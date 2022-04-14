ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco Chinatown's cherished Washington Bakery & Restaurant to close after 27 years

By Madeline Wells
SFGate
SFGate
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NfiKQ_0f9Smrfv00
Washington Bakery & Restaurant, at 733 Washington St., San Francisco, will close after 27 years. (Nadine C. via Yelp)

After 27 years in San Francisco 's Chinatown, Washington Bakery & Restaurant is closing its doors. The restaurant announced on Instagram that its last day will be April 23.

"After 27 years, we are beyond grateful for all our customers, organizations, the community, our team, family, and friends who have supported us all these years," read the post. "Thank you from our family to yours."

The cafe at 733 Washington St. was a Chinatown favorite for pineapple buns, wonton noodle soup, baked pork chops, salt and pepper chicken wings and other Hong Kong-style cuisine.

In 2018, owner Tilly Tsang told her daughter, Chelsea Hung, that she planned to sell the restaurant and retire. So Hung decided to leave her tech job in New York City and take over the family business. In July 2021, Hung also took over her father’s restaurant, nearby Cantonese seafood restaurant the R & G Lounge. Earlier this year, Hung told KTVU that operating two restaurants during the pandemic was a challenge, but that she hoped to lead both towards even greater success.

"The big part is how you overcome those challenges," she told KTVU. "I feel like if I'm able to do this and survive during a pandemic for both restaurants, I think I can do anything."

The reasons for the closure remain unclear — SFGATE could not reach Washington Bakery & Restaurant at time of publication.

More Food + Drink

- Controversy-marred Bay Area sports bar closed permanently

- The story behind the Bay Area’s ‘Sugar Town’ and that iconic sign

- Longtime SF Irish bar owner sets the record straight on St. Paddy's Day

- This new SF bagel shop is the closest to NYC style in the bay

- 'I tried everything': Michelin-starred SF restaurant closes

- Famed Bay Area chef wins James Beard Lifetime Achievement Award

Comments / 0

Related
Greyson F

After 42 Years, Local Restaurant Forced to Close

A legendary Italian deli is now closed.Sorin Popa/Unsplash. Many restaurants come and go, lasting little more than a few years and leaving nothing but an open storefront, poised to be replaced by another temporary restaurant. However, there are those select few that defy the odds. The restaurants that discover the perfect combination of delicious food and an enjoyable dining experience. The restaurants that are able to discover the secret are able to last decades and are often passed down from one generation to the next. And yet, when they close shop, they leave more than an empty building. They leave a lasting legacy and a hole in the hearts and stomachs of local fans.
TUCSON, AZ
ABC4

This popular diner chain will be offering endless breakfasts for $6.99

UTAH (ABC4) – As inflation causes prices to soar across the board affecting food and gas, one national diner chain is hoping to make eating out a little less taxing on your wallet. Denny’s, the nationwide diner chain will be offering an endless breakfast for the low price of $6.99. The company says the promotion, […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Restaurants
San Francisco, CA
Food & Drinks
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
San Francisco, CA
Lifestyle
San Francisco, CA
Restaurants
Vice

Homeless People Can Now Move Into $15K Tiny Homes in San Francisco

Homeless people in San Francisco are being offered the opportunity to temporarily move into a village of 64-square-foot tiny homes that each cost just $15,000 to build. The first 30 private units opened last week between Market and Mission streets in downtown, and another 40 will soon become available. Each unit has a locking door, heat, a window, and a bed, among other furniture, though the community will share bathrooms. Services will also be provided on-site by the nonprofit Urban Alchemy and funded by the city of San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Beard
CBS San Francisco

4 Arrested In Film Crew Armed Robbery At San Francisco Twin Peaks, Oakland Robberies

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Four suspects have been arrested for a string of robberies throughout the Bay Area including one targeting a Canadian film crew on San Francisco’s Twin Peaks. Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley said Deleon Miller, Torrion King and Teddy Williams have been charged with four counts of felony second-degree robbery that occurred in both San Francisco and Alameda counties on March 25 and March 28. King and Miller face additional gun charges as convicted felons. King was on parole at the time of his arrest and Miller was on felony probation. (Clockwise from upper left) Deleon Miller, Teddy Williams,...
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seafood Restaurant#Bakery#Noodle Soup#Sugar Town#New York City#Food Drink#Cantonese#The R G Lounge#Ktvu
SFGate

Tahoe Report 04-08-22: Once thriving, this obscure Tahoe outpost is a ghost town

The aerial tram ride to High Camp, in Palisades Tahoe, Calif. (VW Pics/Universal Images Group via Getty) In its heyday, High Camp was the epicenter of social life and spring skiing. The whole facility looks like a midcentury fortress perched at the top of the tram, like the setting of a James Bond fight scene. The vibe felt like a pool party in Miami — just with goggles instead of sunglasses.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Travel Bugs World

Three California beaches ranked in the Top 25 beaches in the U.S. Visit now before the summer crowds

The results are in. Three California beaches ranked in the Top 25 beaches in the U.S. These much-loved beaches are loved by both locals and travelers alike. These beaches are all within 4 hours travel time from Los Angeles. Keep reading to find out which are the top 3 beaches in California, as ranked in the 2022 TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice awards.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy