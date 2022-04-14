San Francisco Chinatown's cherished Washington Bakery & Restaurant to close after 27 years

Washington Bakery & Restaurant, at 733 Washington St., San Francisco, will close after 27 years. (Nadine C. via Yelp)

After 27 years in San Francisco 's Chinatown, Washington Bakery & Restaurant is closing its doors. The restaurant announced on Instagram that its last day will be April 23.

"After 27 years, we are beyond grateful for all our customers, organizations, the community, our team, family, and friends who have supported us all these years," read the post. "Thank you from our family to yours."

The cafe at 733 Washington St. was a Chinatown favorite for pineapple buns, wonton noodle soup, baked pork chops, salt and pepper chicken wings and other Hong Kong-style cuisine.

In 2018, owner Tilly Tsang told her daughter, Chelsea Hung, that she planned to sell the restaurant and retire. So Hung decided to leave her tech job in New York City and take over the family business. In July 2021, Hung also took over her father’s restaurant, nearby Cantonese seafood restaurant the R & G Lounge. Earlier this year, Hung told KTVU that operating two restaurants during the pandemic was a challenge, but that she hoped to lead both towards even greater success.

"The big part is how you overcome those challenges," she told KTVU. "I feel like if I'm able to do this and survive during a pandemic for both restaurants, I think I can do anything."

The reasons for the closure remain unclear — SFGATE could not reach Washington Bakery & Restaurant at time of publication.

