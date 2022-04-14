Florida Teen Accused Of Driving Over 110 MPH To Show Off For Girlfriend

Photo: Brevard County Sheriff's Office

A 19-year-old Florida man is facing charges after cops allege he was speeding on the shoulder of the road just to show off for his girlfriend, WKMG reports.

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office says Angelo Donnelly was caught driving recklessly on Interstate 95 in Melbourne Tuesday night (April 12). Deputies say the teen driver was kicking up debris as he allegedly tried overtaking a vehicle and even driving on the shoulder. Officials added that he almost hit the vehicle, as well.

A trooper sitting in the median clocked Donnelly going 112 mph and soon speeding up to 125 mph, an arrest report reads. When cops handcuffed him and asked him about his alleged behavior, the 19-year-old told them he was trying to impress his girlfriend. Donnelly reportedly said she was following him in a separate vehicle, according to authorities.

He was booked into Brevard County jail on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. Reporters say he has since bonded out.

