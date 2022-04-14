ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloved Leicester chairman Khun Top given hero’s welcome as he meets boozing fans in Eindhoven ahead of crunch PSV clash

By Joshua Mbu
 1 day ago

POPULAR Leicester chairman Khun Top was given a hero's welcome as he greeted boozing fans in Eindhoven ahead of their crunch Europa Conference League clash with PSV.

Around 1,500 Foxes fans were inside the Philips Stadium for the quarter-final tie as Leicester completed a stunning comeback to win it at the death.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HdHdR_0f9SmY6E00
Leicester chief Khun Top visited fans in the city square in Eindhoven Credit: GETTY
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p9Wqu_0f9SmY6E00
Fans stopped the chairman for pictures Credit: GETTY
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=291Yuf_0f9SmY6E00
Top has been hailed as the best owner in world football Credit: GETTY
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JW9to_0f9SmY6E00
Leicester were hoping to reach the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League Credit: GETTY

But others still travelled to Eindhoven to take in the atmosphere ahead of one of the biggest games of Leicester's season.

Fans were joined by chairman Top and his brother, vice-chairman Khun Apichet, in the city square.

Top, who took over from his father Khun Vichai after he tragically died in a helicopter crash outside the King Power Stadium in 2018, was given a hero's welcome.

Fans hugged Top and shook his hand, whilst others seized the opportunity to grab a picture.

Top visiting fans pays tribute to the work his family have done in building a bond with Leicester fans since the 2010 takeover.

One fan said on social media: "Honestly, which other football owner goes to a European fan zone before a match? We are blessed."

Another said: "No other owner in world football gets this kind of reception. There really isn't another club like Leicester City."

Leicester's may be playing in Europe next season after all.

The Foxes need to win the Conference League to secure Europa League football.

And they are now three matches away from saving their season after a dramatic come-from-behind 2-1 win in Holland.

James Maddison cancelled out Ran Zahavi's opener.

The Englishman has taken his tally to 14 goals for the season across all competitions.

Maddison also has NINE assists to his name.

And Ricardo Pereira scored two minutes from time to fire the Foxes semis of the Conference League.

They will face either Roma or Bodo/Glimt.

