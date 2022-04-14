ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I was accused of being a black voice for white supremacy when I questioned the legitimacy of the biggest BLM charity. Now that it's been exposed as a fraud their corporate backers owe us all an apology, writes KIRA DAVIS

By Kira Davis For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Kira Davis is host of the podcast 'Just Listen to Yourself with Kira Davis'

The secret is out.

Black Lives Matter is a fraud and any corporation who has thrown in with them should immediately rescind their associations and possibly even their donations.

Even the liberal media cannot spin the latest damning report of financial misdeeds by Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation (BLMGNF) after it was revealed that the charity quietly purchased a $6 million mansion in southern California.

'For years, people marched, got tear-gassed, donated and literally put their lives on the line in the hopes of Black emancipation — not a Black influencer McMansion,' wrote columnist Karen Attiah in the Washington Post.

The jig is up – right?

You'd think that corporate America would be just as outraged as the rest of us that millions of dollars donated to help improve the lives of black Americans may have gone unused, wasted, or misappropriated.

But apparently, they're not. And it's fair to ask: Why not?

For years, we've heard complaints from community satellite BLM organizations that they hadn't received a dime of the nearly $90 million that BLMGNF raised in 2020 alone.

But lately, the floodgates have opened.

First, co-founder Patrisse Cullors resigned from the charity after it was discovered that she'd purchased over $3 million in real estate – with the bulk of her holdings acquired after the murder of George Floyd and the explosion of the BLM movement.

In early January 2020, it was revealed that the organization could not say who was in charge of $60 million still sitting in their bank accounts.

Then, a New York Post report exposed BLMGNF for transferring over $6 million to a Canadian charity run by Cullors' wife for the purchase of a red brick Victorian mansion in Toronto for an arts center.

Now, they've issued a public 'explanation' for yet another pricey property purchase.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c3pn1_0f9SmTgb00
Those of us who expressed hesitancy about the legitimacy of the organization were shouted down as bigots and white supremacists. I was accused of being a black voice for white supremacy. It was brutal, thoughtless, and cruel. (Left) BLMGNF co-founder Patrisse Cullors (Right) Article author, Kira Davis
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WcqPM_0f9SmTgb00

The nearly $6 million California mansion that was reportedly bought by an external party and then transferred to BLM ownership via a Delaware LLC.

The house is located in the highly coveted Los Angeles neighborhood of Studio City and boasts 7 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, a sound stage, music studio, pool, and parking for at least 20 cars - a rare luxury in one of the most populated cities in America.

The opulent acquisition has once again raised eyebrows, both for the price tag and the effort to obscure BLM's involvement.

In a Twitter thread, BLM called reports about the property purchases and lack of transparency 'inflammatory and speculative.'

They then attempted to justify the purchase by giving it a very practical but sweet-sounding name - Creator's House.

'… Creator's House was purchased – to provide a space for Black folks to share their gifts with the world and hone their craft as they see fit, under the conditions that work best for them and outside systems of oppression in creative industries.'

Though, they struggled to justify the move to pump millions of dollars into an already wealthy, thriving area of the richest region in the nation in order to foster 'black creativity'.

Black Lives Matter was born out of the movement to end police brutality in black communities.

Why not buy a 'Creator's House' in a depressed area?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13NNqI_0f9SmTgb00
Even the liberal media cannot spin the latest damning report of financial misdeeds by Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation (BLMGNF) after it was revealed that the charity quietly purchased a $6 million mansion in southern California. 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DvKae_0f9SmTgb00
A report exposed BLMGNF for transferring over $6 million to a Canadian charity run by Cullors' wife for the purchase of a red brick Victorian mansion in Toronto (above) for an arts center. 

Why not put those dollars to work directly in the communities they purport to help?

And why go to all that trouble to obscure the purchase through third party representatives if it's such a necessity for black creators?

Big business, professional sports, video games, social media platforms… it's hard to think of a single industry that hasn't gone all in with Black Lives Matter over the last two years.

We have been assaulted with their lectures and their shame and blame sermons from their bully pulpits when all we've wanted to do was enjoy a basketball game or watch a movie.

The entirety of pop culture has been turned into the Church of Black Lives Matter and our tithes have been extorted from us in the name of guilt and absolution as we buy their tickets, their products, their entertainment.

At least, you'd expect corporate America to ask where their money has gone?

But BLMGNF – conveniently – finds that threatening.

Cullors, speaking at a recent event, admitted that she found transparency laws in the non-profit industry to be 'triggering.'

She even intimated that it's racist to expect black non-profit organizations to be transparent about their spending.

Cullors thinks the nonprofit system is not 'safe' and is being weaponized against the organization.

'This doesn't seem safe for us, this 990 structure — this nonprofit system structure,' Cullors said, in reference to the disclosure forms that charities are required to provide to the public. 'This is, like, deeply unsafe. This is being literally weaponized against us, against the people we work with.'

The fact of the matter is that the only people weaponizing nonprofit work is Cullors and her cohorts still inside the BLMGNF organization.

They weaponized black pain and a national crisis.

They weaponized the blood of slain black men for their own personal gain.

Perhaps Cullors and her ilk now know why all those politicians they protested against for so many years seem so corrupt.

When you have unlimited access to other people's money, your moral compass begins to look a little fuzzy.

Their moral compasses seem to be completely fogged over at this point, and it should be obvious to everyone.

One would think that with all that money, BLM could have made some positive change, that they would have some statistic, or some improved community to point to and say, 'We did that.'

They could have dropped envelopes of cash on every doorstep on Chicago's south side and they would have had more to show for it than they do right now with tens of millions in real estate holdings and a whole lot of scrutiny.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w0f18_0f9SmTgb00
BLM co-founders Patrisse Cullors (far left) and Alicia Garza (center), and LA faction founder Melina Abdullah (far right) at the 6500-square foot Southern California mansion purchased by the BLMGNF (seen in background)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33FGgP_0f9SmTgb00
The property's patio and outdoor yard features an inground pool and cabana 

Those of us who expressed hesitancy about the legitimacy of the organization were shouted down as bigots and white supremacists.

I was accused of being a black voice for white supremacy. It was brutal, thoughtless, and cruel.

But we were right. BLM is in big trouble.

They are revealing the depths of their fraudulence every day.

Every company that has given them any significant amount of money should immediately demand their donations either be returned or accounted for, and then they need to issue an apology to every customer they dragged into their shallow quest for racial absolution.

That is – unless corporate America never really cared about helping black people.

Maybe they just wanted the positive press coverage that their donations earned them.

Shame on Patrisse Cullors. Shame on BLM. Shame on anyone who crowned BLM the arbiters of racial justice.

In America, racial activism is a lucrative sport and Black Lives Matter has been playing to win.

But who are the losers?

Apparently, unless your name is on the leadership ledgers at BLMGNF, the loser is you.

Timothy Travis
1d ago

you black Americans need to make this woman pay for what she has done to your race and the children that have died because the money that could have been put in to the neighborhoods to help the children and stop the criminals was stolen by her she's doing the same thing to you as the terrorist DEMOCRATS and done to you for over 50 years stand up and vote with the new republican party the party of Trump and we can help you get back the money and put it in the neighborhoods where it can help

AP_000879.c5d11ed911c74791af395f04614ce0d7.1113
1d ago

Well the whole thing is a leftist ploy. I mean come on, black lives matter? As if white people dont struggle or have law problems or even looked down on.

Otoya Yamaguchi
1d ago

Well they never will apologize (the left). That’s why the center and right need to do the same and stand up to them.

