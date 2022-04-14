ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dozens of travellers wearing pink follow procession of seven Rolls Royce cars and five lorries at funeral of mother, 45, who died after cancer battle as floral tributes pay tribute to '1 Tough Cookie'

By Barry Keevins, Daily Mail Reporter
 1 day ago

A fleet of Rolls Royce limousines formed a silver cortege in an amazing send off for a much loved young mum.

Caroline Goddard was only 45 when she succumbed to cancer this year.

Her coffin was carried to a funeral in Sussex in a Rolls Royce hearse followed by six more Rolls Royce limos and two more stretch limos.

Hundreds of mourners gathered at St George’s church in Chichester where everyone was asked to wear something pink.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=233CCJ_0f9SmRv900
Caroline Goddard, 45, when she succumbed to cancer after a two-year battle. Her funeral will see her laid to rest in Chichester

The mourners were followed by another five lorries baring floral tributes.

Caroline Francis Goddard was laid to rest in Chichester after battling cancer for more than two years.

The floral tributes remembered her favourite things in life and included heartfelt messages from friends and family.

Her favourite TV show, Gogglebox, was featured in flowers as well as a message reading '1 Tough Cookie'.

The funeral cars and mourners blocked roads around the town as the young mum was given an unforgettable send off.

One mourner said: 'It’s an amazing turnout for an amazing lady who will be sadly missed.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nfur9_0f9SmRv900
Goddard's favourite TV show, Goggle box, was featured in flowers as well as a message reading '1 Tough Cookie'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xcyhz_0f9SmRv900
A Rolls Royce hearse carried her coffin through Sussex followed by six Rolls Royce limos

