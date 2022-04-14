ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Online marketplace Letgo sued after Denver-area slayings

By The Associated Press
KOMO News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER — The online marketplace Letgo is facing a wrongful death lawsuit after the parents of five children were fatally shot and robbed while using the app to try to buy a used SUV in suburban Denver in 2020. The lawsuit filed in federal court Thursday on behalf...

Public Safety

