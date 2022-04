PONTIAC — Be inspired to give back to those in need this summer! University of Illinois Extension in Livingston and Woodford Counties is offering community members an opportunity to grow a garden of vegetables and flowers while giving back to their community. Giving Garden kits are available free of charge to individuals with a little extra growing space. Those who register for the program pledge to donate a portion of the harvest back to community members in need.

