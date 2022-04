TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation announced the participants in the 2022 Remember the Removal Bike Ride. This June, six cyclists from the Cherokee Nation will participate in the bike ride that retraces an estimated 950 miles along the northern route of the Trail of Tears by bicycle. This is also the first year for the team to be comprised entirely of Cherokee women.

TAHLEQUAH, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO