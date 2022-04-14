ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Spokane leaders looking for solutions to spike in shootings

By The Associated Press
KOMO News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOKANE, Wash. — After four people were wounded in two separate shootings in Spokane last weekend, civic leaders are looking to Police Chief Craig Meidl...

komonews.com

Comments / 1

ADAMantiumBomb
1d ago

Don't look very far...the solution is to not elect moron's with bad policies to represent us! If you vote for woke ideology over fiscal responsiblity and a tough stance on crime then you deserve this!

Reply
13
Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

1 dead in North Central shooting

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man has died from injuries he suffered in an overnight shooting in the North Central area. Multiple callers reported hearing gunshots near W Maxwell Ave and N. Lincoln St just before 1:30 a.m. While officers were headed to that area, they received another call about a crash W. Augusta and N. Wall. The caller said a...
SPOKANE, WA
Channel 6000

Watch as tornado tears apart Vancouver neighborhoods

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Without all the more-modern smartphone tech that allows all of us to carry around a high-definition video camera in our pockets, video of breaking news was a little tougher to come by 50 years ago. However, some cameras were rolling on April 5, 1972 as...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Idaho State Journal

Police: Two local women facing felony charges for attacking law enforcement officers in separate incidents

POCATELLO — Two local women are facing prison time if convicted of allegedly striking law enforcement officers in two separate incidents on Wednesday. Carol Leah Johnnie, 51, of Pocatello, has been charged with two felony counts of battery on a police officer following an incident that began to unfold around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday. Pocatello police were dispatched to a home one the 200 block of South Third Avenue after a...
POCATELLO, ID
KHQ Right Now

Law enforcement surround house in North Spokane near Brita and Washington

SPOKANE, Wash - Law enforcement have surrounded a home in North Spokane. Units from several departments were seen in a neighborhood near Brita and Washington. A few streets in that area have been blocked off. KHQ is working on getting information about what is happening. This article will be updated...
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
KHQ Right Now

Missing Idaho woman found deceased near 4th of July Pass

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - An Idaho woman who was reported missing earlier in the week was found deceased near 4th of July Pass Thursday. Janelle M. Burchfield had been last seen exiting a car in the area of 4th of July Pass on Monday. Deputies responded to search the area but were not able to find her.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Complex

Washington Man Arrested After Police Say DNA Links Him to Rapes From Almost 20 Years Ago

A Washington man is being accused of breaking into a pair of homes and raping two women nearly 20 years ago, as police now share that DNA has linked him to the crimes. Per KREM-TV, Pullman detectives believe they finally solved the cold cases with the arrest of 47-year-old Kenneth Downing, whose bail was set at $5 million after being detained Thursday in North Spokane and pleading not guilty on Friday. Prosecutors say Downing has been at large for 18 years, and was booked at Whitman County Jail after his DNA matched evidence at more than one crime scene.
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Welfare Check in North Idaho Reveals Murder/suicide

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (KLIX)-North Idaho authorities are investigating a murder/suicide of two people in their 40s during the weekend. According to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a welfare check at a Coeur d'Alene home Sunday after family had called reporting they couldn't get ahold of their parents. Deputies could see two people inside their living room unconscious. When the entered the home they found a 45-year-old female and 48-year-old male deceased. Detectives were called to the home and determined the incident was a murder/suicide, which remains under investigation.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Tri-City Herald

Tri-Cities suspect who’s killed before accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend

A 53-year-old Tri-Cities man who served time in prison for manslaughter was caught Friday in California after a nearly weeklong manhunt after he allegedly kidnapped his Kennewick girlfriend. Jack Thomas Waldrop III was wanted on charges of kidnapping, second-degree assault and a felony protection order violation, according to court records.
KENNEWICK, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘It’s not getting any better’: Spokane businesses near homeless shelters want change

SPOKANE, Wash.– The City of Spokane wants feedback about where to add a new homeless shelter. City leaders have been searching for months and say people keep shooting down possible locations. Business owners who are close to the homeless shelters that already exist said they know it’s hard to find more space, but they’re paying the price. The owner of...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Police: Airway Heights double shooting stemmed from domestic violence situation

SPOKANE, Wash. – Tuesday night’s double shooting stemmed from a domestic violence situation in Airway Heights.  Police are still trying to figure out what happened but said the man involved has been booked into jail for violating a no-contact order.  The Airway Heights Police were called to a scene near Pacific and Treeline around 8 p.m. A woman reported being...
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy