In a relatively short period of time, the average time an American keeps their car has increased from roughly seven years to 12 years. As a result, financing services have responded with new products to cater to this phenomenon. It's easy enough to get an 84-month/seven-year deal at most manufacturers' in-house financing departments, but Honda stuck firmly to more pragmatic deals, like the Ridgeline deal from 2021. The maximum term available from Honda was 72 months.

BUYING CARS ・ 11 DAYS AGO