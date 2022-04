Apr 7, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A general view of the Atlanta Braves 2021 World Series trophy on the field before the game on Opening Day against the Cincinnati Reds at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports Brett Davis

The Atlanta Braves’ World Series Championship Trophy Tour will make a local stop as one of the additional appearances unveiled Thursday as the team.

The trophy will appear July 24 at 2 p.m. at the Rylander Theater in Americus.

The event will include an opportunity for fans to take photos with the trophy, as well as programming by the Braves’ entertainment teams, alumni appearances and more.