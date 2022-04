LINCOLN — In all kinds of weather and communities, Nebraskans have come to depend on natural gas, whether it’s cooking meals on a natural gas range or backyard grill to keeping our homes warm in the bitter cold of winter and water piping-hot for a steamy shower. This is thanks in part to the natural gas utility workers who keep natural gas safely flowing – no matter the weather or time of day. It’s because of this focus on safety and dedication to customer service that National Natural Gas Utility Workers’ Day is observed on March 18 each year.

29 DAYS AGO