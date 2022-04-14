Purple Haze: A Conservation Film set to debut at Lexington Amphitheater

ALTON - Vendors are being sought for the 2022 season at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater. "As we prepare for an exciting season at Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater, the Amphitheater Commission is committed to providing the opportunity for a wide-variety of vendors to introduce their products to the thousands of guests who attend events on our beautiful riverfront," said Commission Chair Dan Herkert. The commission has not yet released a scheduled of events for the upcoming season. The commission is now accepting applications from vendors interested in participating in 2022 events at the amphitheater.

ALTON, IL ・ 22 DAYS AGO