Dougherty County, GA

Dougherty County employees to participate in Stash the Trash

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
 1 day ago
Volunteers will help clean up parts of downtown Albany Friday and Saturday as part of Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful’s annual Stash the Trash event. File Photo

ALBANY — Starting at 9 a.m. Friday in front of the Government Center at 222 Pine Ave. in downtown Albany, Dougherty County employees and teams will set the example of helping keep the community litter free by picking up trash in the downtown community.

This event is the annual kickoff of Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful’s Stash-The-Trash event that will officially be held on Saturday in various areas of Albany and Dougherty County.

Designed as an awareness activity focusing on the community’s attention to how important the visual appearance is to local citizens, as well as visitors, participants ranging from students, individuals, businesses, churches, youth and civic groups, and others show up annually to volunteer their time. Last year, the event engaged 1,287 volunteers, who cleaned 103 miles of roadway, removing 20 tons of debris.

For more information about this event, contact KADB at (229) 302-3098.

Busy afternoon for Albany police officers

ALBANY — Albany police officers had a busy afternoon Wednesday, working a pair of very public cases in northwest Albany. APD officers placed a woman in handcuffs at the corner of 15th Avenue and Palmyra Road, while another group of officers looked through a pile of clothing along the Jefferson Street exit of U.S. 19.
ALBANY, GA
