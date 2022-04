With a group made up of experience and youth, St. Joseph Christian baseball is off to one of its best starts over the program’s five-season history. “It’s one of the best starts we’ve had since we’ve had baseball at this school,” senior Camden Lutz said. “It means a lot. We got a lot of young guys that are stepping up when they need to, and seniors are obviously taking control a little bit, which is what we need.”

SAINT JOSEPH, MO ・ 17 HOURS AGO