Richmond, RI

With rejection of Chariho budget, school officials left with tough choices on cuts

By Jason Vallee
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn early March, members of the Chariho School Committee restored funding for a teaching position to the budget, concerned over the impact it could have on class sizes. The committee hoped that a budget with less than a 2% increase in spending would entice support from the community. Instead,...

Herald Community Newspapers

Lawrence school budget remains the same

Should you glance at the box that highlights the last five years of Lawrence school budgets you will see the identical figures for three years of budgets, four years of the tax levy and two years of the tax-cap increase. Natural skepticism would trigger the question: How could the school...
LAWRENCE, NY
abc27 News

Elizabethtown School Board to vote on proposed budget cuts

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Elizabethtown School Board will vote on a million dollars worth of proposed budget cuts, and some community members rallied in front of the high school prior to the meeting Tuesday night. According to abc27’s media partner LNP/LancasterOnline, the school board asked the district administration to come up with a […]
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
Westerly Sun

For or against budget, Hopkinton council united in frustrations with Chariho funding process

HOPKINTON — Council President Stephen Moffitt Jr. will be voting in favor of the proposed 2022-23 Chariho budget and Councilman Scott Bill Hirst will be voting against, while other councilors expressed a desire to keep their own votes personal. But the entire council is in agreement that the district could benefit from a managerial audit, and legislators should consider changes to aid communities like Hopkinton that have been handcuffed in recent years by regional agreements.
HOPKINTON, RI
Westerly Sun

Letter: Chariho budget reasonable, given context

One can empathize with Louise Dinsmore of Richmond, who complains in her letter of March 16 (“Vote no on the Chariho budget on April 5”) that her taxes go up every year. Nobody likes to pay taxes, and next to income taxes, property levies are the highest we pay.
RICHMOND, RI
Westerly Sun

Letter: On Ashaway ambulance and the Chariho budget

I will cover three unrelated topics in this letter, the ambulance funding situation in Hopkinton, the Chariho budget situation and Republican politics. On Friday morning, March 18, I met with Danny Sherman, who is Hope Valley Ambulance Squad chief, and Sandie Myers of the organization, at their headquarters. It was a productive meeting. Possibly, the most productive is the fact I pointed out items can be placed for budget action by petition. Our Hopkinton town clerk, Elizabeth “Lisa” Cook-Martin, was contacted. She checked the town charter. A petition to add things to the town budget vote needs to be submitted no later than April 6, with 200 signatures. Time is of the essence, if that is done. I am of course interested in how the three fire districts in Hopkinton and Richmond, as well as the town government of Richmond, respond to the ambulance funding issue. Hope Valley Ambulance Squad takes in all of Richmond and the northern part of Hopkinton. Ashaway Ambulance Association takes in the other part of Hopkinton. Although not in recent years, I have been an officer of the Ashaway Fire District.
HOPKINTON, RI
WYTV.com

Valley officials reject May primary election plan

(WKBN)- Mahoning Valley officials say a full primary election on May 3 is impossible. According to an article in The Morning Journal, The Director of the Mahoning County Board of Elections Thomas McCabe said in part:. “They can either move everything back or do a split primary. I don’t foresee...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH

