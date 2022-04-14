With rejection of Chariho budget, school officials left with tough choices on cuts

I will cover three unrelated topics in this letter, the ambulance funding situation in Hopkinton, the Chariho budget situation and Republican politics. On Friday morning, March 18, I met with Danny Sherman, who is Hope Valley Ambulance Squad chief, and Sandie Myers of the organization, at their headquarters. It was a productive meeting. Possibly, the most productive is the fact I pointed out items can be placed for budget action by petition. Our Hopkinton town clerk, Elizabeth “Lisa” Cook-Martin, was contacted. She checked the town charter. A petition to add things to the town budget vote needs to be submitted no later than April 6, with 200 signatures. Time is of the essence, if that is done. I am of course interested in how the three fire districts in Hopkinton and Richmond, as well as the town government of Richmond, respond to the ambulance funding issue. Hope Valley Ambulance Squad takes in all of Richmond and the northern part of Hopkinton. Ashaway Ambulance Association takes in the other part of Hopkinton. Although not in recent years, I have been an officer of the Ashaway Fire District.

HOPKINTON, RI ・ 25 DAYS AGO