ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barrington, IL

Hundreds of birds dead, dying from Avian Flu in Barrington

By Chip Brewster
WGN News
WGN News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33hVty_0f9SiTpR00

BARRINGTON, Ill. — The Forest Preserves of Cook County estimates more than 200 birds have died at Baker Lake in Barrington, Illinois in the past week alone.

Chris Anchor, wildlife biologist with the preserve, first became aware of the outbreak last Wednesday.

Iowa to kill 52K more hens and turkeys because of bird flu

When he and his team arrived at the lake, which is home to one of the most significant Heron rookeries in the Midwest, he said it became obvious very quickly a number of birds were in distress.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s4ZyR_0f9SiTpR00
The Heron rookery at Baker Lake. Photo credit: Forest Preserves of Cook County

“As we proceeded down the shoreline we found even more birds that were already dead,” said Anchor. “In the 40 plus years that I’ve been associated with the forest preserve district, I have never seen this type of outbreak occur before.”

While Baker Lake is the only known location in Chicagoland to be experiencing an avian influenza outbreak of this magnitude, the preserve has sent teams out into other lakes and wetlands in search of spread.

Egg prices soar ahead of Easter, Passover

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , at this time the threat to human safety is low from this specific strain of avian flu. However it is still recommended to avoid contact with dead or dying birds.

Should you come across an area with more than one dead bird, the Forest Preserves ask that you contact them .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

Two girls, 13 and 11, missing from Northwest Side

CHICAGO — Two young girls have been reported missing on the Northwest Side, according to Chicago police. Melina Diaz, 13, and her 11-year-old stepsister Hailey Hernandez were last seen early Wednesday morning at Melina’s home in the 6300 block of West Melrose Street. Hernandez was spending the night there and the family’s backdoor camera had […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Illinois Health
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
County
Cook County, IL
City
Birds, IL
Cook County, IL
Pets & Animals
City
Barrington, IL
Local
Illinois Pets & Animals
Cook County, IL
Lifestyle
State
Illinois State
Barrington, IL
Lifestyle
FOXBusiness

Bird flu outbreak affects over 24 states, poultry prices rise

Turkey and chicken already cost more at the grocery store, and prices could get even higher because of a new virus. This time it’s not COVID-19. It’s a highly contagious bird flu that’s spreading across poultry farms, particularly in the Midwest. The average American eats about 100...
MINNESOTA STATE
Kansas Public Radio

As Bird Flu Sweeps Across U.S., Even Small, Backyard Flocks at Risk

In fall 2020, Leah Shaffer ordered four chickens from a Missouri hatchery — a pandemic impulse purchase to get her two children outside, she said. “I wanted them to have a reason to go out basically into the backyard and just have some real life sort of experience with nature instead of just computer time,” said Shaffer, who lives in St. Charles, Missouri.
SAINT CHARLES, MO
WCIA

Five-year-old bald eagle nest destroyed

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A family of bald eagles was left without a nest on Tuesday. Why it fell to the ground is still a mystery, but there wasn’t much left of it after it fell. One bird stayed in the nest as it fell while two others were able to escape. One bird made […]
DECATUR, IL
CBS Chicago

Body pulled from Lake Michigan identified as missing Evanston activist Elise Malary

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) – Evanston police confirmed Saturday the body pulled from Lake Michigan on Thursday has been identified as missing 31-year-old activist Elise Malary.Around 4:30 p.m. Evanston Police and Fire Departments responded to Garden Park in the 500 block of Sheridan Square for a report of a woman found by the rocks.  Malary has been missing since March 9 after she sent a text to her sister Fabiana around 9 a.m. – her last known contact. She was later reported missing on March 11. "She's never done anything like this before," said Fabiana. "So that's why it's been just so...
EVANSTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dead Birds#Avian Flu#Bird Flu#Avian Influenza#Heron
KFVS12

Southern Ill. fisherman sentenced to federal prison for illegally catching sturgeon, selling roe to caviar distributor

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois fisherman was sentenced to a year in federal prison for illegally catching and selling sturgeon. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky, Daniel Allen, 44, of Brookport, was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison followed by two years of post-release supervision for violating the Lacey Act.
BROOKPORT, IL
Mashed

Avian Flu Uncovered In A Popular Turkey Brand's Supply Chain

Before COVID-19 was identified in humans for the first time in 2019 (via WHO), the virus that caused it existed only in non-human animals, according to WHO (via AP News). Bats and pangolins have been implicated (without confirmation), with the key takeaway being that some pathogens found "only" in non-human animals are, in fact, capable of mutating such that they may be transmitted to humans. For infectious disease specialists, this notion of "zoonotic transmission" (transmission from non-human animals to humans) is "the most parsimonious explanation," according to the authors of a 2021 academic paper published in the journal, Cell. In fact, the particular virus that causes COVID-19 is the ninth recorded instance of a coronavirus that's transmissible to humans. Further, it is only the latest of seven "human coronaviruses" identified by scientists over the last two decades alone.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
WGN News

2 riding off-road vehicle killed in central Illinois crash

TREMONT, Ill. (AP) — Police say an off-road recreational vehicle carrying seven people crashed with a pickup truck at a rural intersection in central Illinois, killing two of the riders. Tazewell County Sheriff Jeff Lower said crash happened about 5 p.m. Saturday when the utility-terrain vehicle apparently ran a stop sign near the village of […]
TREMONT, IL
WGN News

3 family members found shot to death inside Morgan Park home

CHICAGO — Three family members were found dead Tuesday from gunshot wounds inside a Morgan Park home. At around 4:30 p.m., police responded to the 11300 block of South Green Street. When authorities entered the residence, two women and a man were found dead. Police said an 81-year-old woman, later determined to be Arteria Riley, […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Ariana Taylor’s cause of death, autopsy results released

GARY, Ind. — The Lake County Coroner ruled 23-year-old Ariana’s Taylor’s death an accident on Thursday. Police and family searched for the mother for over a week after a vehicle was discovered underneath the I-65/80-94 interchange on Sunday, April 3. The vehicle’s owner told police Taylor was supposed to be the last person with the […]
GARY, IN
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Ticks carrying rare virus found in several states

Ticks carrying a rare virus that can make humans sick have been found recently in six states, according to a study released Wednesday. The ticks found to be carrying the virus, called a lone star tick, were discovered in Georgia by researchers at Emory University. The ticks are common in Georgia and other states across the South and Midwest, but the ones found by the researchers were carrying a virus called the Heartland virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
UPI News

Omicron COVID-19 variant can cause severe croup in children

The Omicron COVID-19 variant can cause croup in young children, including severe cases that require hospitalization and intensive care, a new study shows. "The relatively high hospitalization rate and the large number of medication doses our COVID-19 croup patients required suggests that COVID-19 might cause more severe croup compared to other viruses," said study co-author Dr. Ryan Brewster, who is in the combined pediatrics residency program at Boston Children's Hospital and Boston Medical Center.
BOSTON, MA
WGN News

WGN News

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy