ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden approval ratings decline most among younger generations: Gallup

By Olafimihan Oshin, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WNCT
WNCT
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CtUKr_0f9SiGbE00

( The Hill ) – President Biden’s approval rating among younger generations of Americans has declined, according to a new Gallup poll released Thursday.

The new poll found that Biden’s approval rating among millennials and Generation Z respondents had dropped nearly 20 points since the beginning of his presidency.

Thirty-nine percent of Generation Z respondents said they approve of the job Biden has done as president, a 21-point decline from 60 percent of respondents who approved of Biden’s handling of the job when he first took office.

Forty-one percent of millennial respondents said they approve of Biden’s job as president, a 19-point decline from 60 percent of respondents who approved of his job as president through the months of January and June 2021, his first months in the White House.

Along party lines, 30 percent of Generation Z respondents who identify as Democrats said they approve of Biden’s job as president, while 52 percent of independents and 18 percent of Republicans surveyed agreed, according to the poll.

Twenty-seven percent of millennial respondents who identify as Democrats approve of the job Biden has done as president, while 53 percent of independents and 20 percent of Republicans surveyed also approve of Biden’s job as president.

Sixty-seven percent of respondents who are Black approve of Biden’s job performance as president, seeing a 20-point decline from the 87 percent of respondents who approved of his job as president when he first took office.

According to the poll, 52 percent of Hispanic respondents and 35 percent of white respondents also approve of the job Biden is doing as president.

There was also a difference based on respondents’ education level. Forty-seven percent of those who are college-educated said they approve of the job Biden has done as president, while 37 percent of respondents who have high school/GED degrees or less agree, the poll said.

The Gallup poll was made up of responses from 8,000 eligible respondents during the three periods in which the survey was conducted.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Sen. Thom Tillis blasts Biden ahead of Greensboro visit, says NC is ‘tired of President Biden’s excuses’

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — U.S. Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) railed against President Joe Biden ahead of the president’s Thursday visit to Greensboro. Biden is scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. in NC A&T State University’s Alumni-Foundation Event Center at 200 North Benbow Road in Greensboro. The White House says Biden will be speaking on inflation, particularly manufacturing in America, rebuilding supply chains and bringing down costs.
GREENSBORO, NC
WNCT

Sheriff: 19-year-old woman dies in N.C. detention center

STATESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A 19-year-old woman who was facing a murder charge was found dead inside a North Carolina detention center, according to the local sheriff. The facility’s staff found Jessica Cheyenne Nichols early Thursday morning in an observance room where she was being housed, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell told the Statesville Record & Landmark. […]
STATESVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallup#Nine Percent#Approval Rating#Millennials#Generation Z#Americans#Democrats#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NBC News

For all of Biden’s troubles, he’s still more popular than Trump in the NBC News poll

WASHINGTON — If it’s Friday ... Peace talks between Russia and Ukraine are expected to resume. ... President Biden delivers remarks on the March jobs report. ... A Climate group goes on offense, per NBC’s Benjy Sarlin. .... Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., pushes Biden not to end Title 42. ... NBC News poll shows Ukraine’s Zelenskyy with favorable/unfavorable numbers that rival Pope John Paul II’s. ... Vladimir Putin has numbers that match Saddam Hussein’s. ... And none of that is an April Fool’s joke.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Sheridan Media

Cheney and Colleagues Call on President Biden to Boost Defense Budget by Five Percent Above Inflation

Wyoming Congressman and House Armed Services Committee member Liz Cheney (R-WY) joined Republican members of the committee in sending a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to include a five percent increase above inflation for the defense spending in his fiscal year 2023 budget request. The White House recently announced that President Biden will release his budget proposal on Monday, March 28.
WYOMING STATE
WNCT

WNCT

20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy