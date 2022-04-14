ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Coronavirus levels in N.O. wastewater rise, too soon for concern says Dr. Kanter

By Kenny Kuhn
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MmvHX_0f9Shx4u00

Coronavirus levels detected in New Orleans wastewater have increased as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports.

The level of coronavirus found at two New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board sites has reportedly risen nearly 700% in the last two weeks.

Health leaders monitor the level of coronavirus in city wastewater as a metric to determine any potential COVID surge. While the amount of the virus has increased State Health Officer Dr. Joe Kanter tells WWL's Newell Normand it is too soon to be concerned.

“To be honest it is difficult to know what to make of that because with this wastewater surveillance you have to do a good few months of baselining before you can interpret ups and downs, and we just haven’t had enough time to do that baselining yet, so it is difficult to know what to make of this,” said Dr. Kanter.

The CDC started tracking the virus in wastewater in mid-February and the increased COVID level was recorded at the end of March.

In Louisiana, Dr. Kanter says the numbers essentially have fallen flat with the 504 new cases, 60 people in the hospital, and three new deaths.

“But nothing to overly be concerned about,” said Dr. Kanter. “We’ve had about 8 additional hospitalized patients since last Thursday, still we are at 60 which is a very low number for us. Our case incidents are about the same, our percent positivity is about the same, it was 0.8 percent last week, it is 0.7 percent this week, so all of those are essentially flat or close to it.”

Comments / 0

Related
KGW

Yes, there is a new coronavirus subvariant called XE

Though COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to fall worldwide, medical experts and public health agencies continue to identify new variants of the virus. BA.2, a subvariant of omicron that experts believe is more contagious than the original BA.1, became dominant in the U.S. in late March. More recently, some people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NPR

What Fauci sees coming with the BA.2 coronavirus subvariant in the U.S.

The U.S. could follow the trend of the United Kingdom and see a surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the BA.2 subvariant of the coronavirus, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci. The chief medical adviser to President Biden said that though cases are still trending down across the U.S., some states are seeing a rise.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Coronavirus
Local
Louisiana Health
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Health
Local
Louisiana Coronavirus
State
Louisiana State
US News and World Report

Several States See Increases in Coronavirus Cases

New coronavirus infections are increasing in a handful of states as the highly transmissible BA.2, or “stealth omicron,” spreads across the country. New York, Arizona, New Jersey, Maine, Delaware and Georgia are among the states seeing increasing coronavirus cases, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The trend...
ARIZONA STATE
Mashed

Avian Flu Uncovered In A Popular Turkey Brand's Supply Chain

Before COVID-19 was identified in humans for the first time in 2019 (via WHO), the virus that caused it existed only in non-human animals, according to WHO (via AP News). Bats and pangolins have been implicated (without confirmation), with the key takeaway being that some pathogens found "only" in non-human animals are, in fact, capable of mutating such that they may be transmitted to humans. For infectious disease specialists, this notion of "zoonotic transmission" (transmission from non-human animals to humans) is "the most parsimonious explanation," according to the authors of a 2021 academic paper published in the journal, Cell. In fact, the particular virus that causes COVID-19 is the ninth recorded instance of a coronavirus that's transmissible to humans. Further, it is only the latest of seven "human coronaviruses" identified by scientists over the last two decades alone.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Wastewater#Water Board#Covid#State
deseret.com

What should vaccinated people expect from BA.2?

Vaccinated individuals might have a milder experience with the BA.2 variant compared to unvaccinated people, an infectious disease expert recently told the Deseret News. Driving the news: Dr. Robert Quigley, an infectious disease expert and senior vice president of International SOS, a leading medical and security services company, told the Deseret News in an email that vaccinated people will likely experience more mild COVID-19 cases of the BA.2 variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Moderna CEO insists a fourth vaccine dose may be needed to control a future Covid 'stealth' variant wave even as Dr Fauci assures Americans another surge is not around the corner: US cases dropped 4% over the past week

Covid case numbers are continuing to steadily decline in the U.S., and even while some nations elsewhere suffer recent upticks in cases, officials stateside are assuring Americans that another surge will not be on the way this spring. Yet, America's most profitable vaccine manufacturers are pushing to roll out a...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
UPI News

Omicron COVID-19 variant can cause severe croup in children

The Omicron COVID-19 variant can cause croup in young children, including severe cases that require hospitalization and intensive care, a new study shows. "The relatively high hospitalization rate and the large number of medication doses our COVID-19 croup patients required suggests that COVID-19 might cause more severe croup compared to other viruses," said study co-author Dr. Ryan Brewster, who is in the combined pediatrics residency program at Boston Children's Hospital and Boston Medical Center.
BOSTON, MA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

U.S. covid infections likely to rise again, Dr. Anthony Fauci says

WASHINGTON — A likely rise in U.S. covid-19 cases probably won’t amount to a full-scale surge or prompt a renewal of widespread restrictions, one of President Joe Biden’s top advisers said. “The bottom line is we likely will see an uptick in cases, as we’ve seen in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Rising COVID-19 cases in US not yet cause for alarm: Fauci

Rising numbers of coronavirus infections in the United States are not surprising and not yet a cause for alarm, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious doctor, said Sunday. There are an average of 31,000 new cases a day nationwide, a 3% increase from two weeks ago, according to a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

US probably WON'T suffer another huge COVID surge similar to China's because so many Americans have natural immunity, experts say: Daily cases remain around 30,000 and deaths drop 24% over the past week

Experts say the US is unlikely to experience yet another COVID surge similar to the current infection spike being recorded in China because so many Americans have immunity to the virus, as cases and deaths plummet. Experts from top public health schools in the U.S. told CNN that residents of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Probe launched as nearly 100 rare brain tumour cases are linked to the same New Jersey school

A group of nearly 100 people with rare brain tumours have all been linked to the same school in Woodbridge, New Jersey. CBS News reports that Al Lupiano, an environmental scientist, set out to research the tumours, as he had also been diagnosed with the rare growth 20 years ago. He began researching a small selection of tumour patients, but as his subject pool grew he began to notice the group's common denominator. According to Mr Lupiano, 94 of the individuals suffering from the rare tumour are graduates of or were workers at Colonia High School. Finding the cause...
HEALTH
KARE

COVID-19 levels rising again in Twin Cities wastewater

ST PAUL, Minn. — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above originally aired in August 2021. The Metropolitan Council said it is detecting a slight increase in COVID-19 levels in wastewater in the Twin Cities metro area for the first time in more than two months. According to data shared on...
SAINT PAUL, MN
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy