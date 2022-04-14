UPDATED: Tree smashes school bus windshield in Manistee County

A Kaleva Norman Dickson Schools bus was damaged by a tree on Thursday afternoon. (Arielle Breen/News Advocate)

DICKSON TWP. — Emergency personnel were on the scene of a crash this afternoon involving a school bus.

Shortly before 2 p.m., Manistee County Central Dispatch received a report of an accident involving a school bus and a tree near Coates Highway and Clements Road in Dickson Township.

According to a Manistee County Sheriff's Office deputy on scene, no injuries were reported.

Kaleva Norman Dickson Schools' baseball team was traveling east on Coates Highway near Clements Road en route to a game in Mesick when a small tree smashed the windshield and part of the hood of the bus.

Another school bus was brought to the scene to transport the students back to the school.

"Our driver did a great job of maintaining their composure and they waited for the police and EMS just as a precaution," said Jakob Veith, Kaleva Norman Dickson Schools superintendent, in an email. "The tree cracked the windshield, along with damaging a portion of the front end and bumper."

Veith said the games were canceled for this evening.

According to the National Weather Service, strong winds are expected across northern Michigan today, which could result in downed tree limbs and isolated power outages.

A wind advisory is in effect for many counties, including Manistee, through 8 p.m. Southwest winds of 15-25 mph are expected with gusts up to 45 mph.

"Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result," according to the weather service.

At about 2:15 p.m., central dispatch received a report of a powerline across the road near the 19000 block of Coates Highway. The roadway was cleared within about 10 minutes.

About 850 customers in Manistee County are without electricity as of 3:30 p.m., according to Consumers Energy outage map . The outages are mostly along and north of M-55 near Wellston. Great Lakes Energy reports 54 customers without power.