Man gets 25 to life for hitting woman with tortilla pan while she slept
1 day ago
AURORA, Colo. — A 24-year-old man was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison after being convicted of attacking a sleeping woman with a metal tortilla pan in Aurora, the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office said Thursday. Deshawn Avila, 24, was convicted by an Adams County jury...
BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – The district attorney for Broomfield and Adams counties Brian Mason says the biggest threat to his community right now is the drug fentanyl.
“Fentanyl is the most lethal drug on the streets right now,” he says. “It’s one of the most lethal drugs that we have ever seen in our history.”
Thursday was another reminder of just how much tragedy it can bring a family.
Parents Alonzo Montoya and Nicole Casias were in an Adams County courtroom charged with fentanyl-related crimes and causing the death of their 1-year-old daughter.
According to the district attorney, the toddler died...
A teenager who planned to torture and kill a casual fling for sleeping with other women made a meticulous 'to do' list which outlined the steps she would take. Sophie George was 'consumed with revenge' when she filled bags with bleach, duct tape, forensic clothing, bin liners and lighter fuel before arranging to meet Adam Yioses near her Brighton home in October 2019.
(CBS4) – A teen girl who took fentanyl overdosed and died in class at her high school in Colorado Springs. Now the woman accused of distributing the pill is facing possible life in prison. Alexis Wilkins was in federal court in Denver on Wednesday.
Wilkins allegedly distributed one fentanyl pill to two juvenile females in the parking lot of the Citadel Mall on or about Dec. 2, 2021. They reportedly thought they were buying oxycodone.
The two girls took the pill to school the next morning, where they shared it with a third girl. The third girl overdosed and died in class at Mitchell High School.
Fentanyl is 100 times more potent than morphine. It killed 540 Coloradans in 2020.
Investigators say photos and messages on Facebook show Wilkins’s long-term involvement in dealing fentanyl — and location data from Facebook helped them link Wilkins to the crime. Read the full criminal complaint here.
Wilkins is expected to be charged with distributing fentanyl resulting in death. A conviction carries a potential penalty of no less than 20 years and up to life in prison and a fine of up to $1 million.
A Southern California shoe store owner opened fire at two shoplifters, police said, but mistakenly shot a 9-year-old girl about to get her picture with a mall Easter bunny. The store owner fled the state and was arrested in Nevada, authorities said Wednesday. Marqel Cockrell, 20, was chasing the shoplifters...
A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
A married couple in Texas are facing indictments after their 18-month-old child was found dead inside his sweltering, feces-filled room and their two other young children were allegedly kept locked in similarly “horrible” conditions. A grand jury in Henderson County earlier this month returned indictments against Daniel D....
A man has pleaded guilty to the 2020 fatal shooting of two employees at a Sonic Drive-In restaurant, Nebraska officials say. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for the 24-year-old. Three days before the Nov. 21, 2020, shooting, prosecutors say Roberto Silva Jr. attempted to use another person’s identity and...
A Florida man has been found guilty of murdering his wife and children and killing their dog at their luxury home near Walt Disney World in 2019.Anthony Todt, 46, was sentenced to life in prison without parole by a court outside Orlando on Thursday, according to The Orlando Sentinel.After more than six hours of deliberations, the jury uninanimously convicted him of killing his wife Megan Todt, 42, their children Alek, 13, Tyler, 11, and Zoe, 4, and their dog Breezy.Judge Keith Carsten called Todt a “destroyer of worlds”, imposing four consecutive life sentences and saying: “Not one of those...
CCTV cameras captured one of the final moments of a toddler’s life as he held his mother’s hand in a McDonald’s restaurant - just hours before he was beaten to death by her boyfriend.Kemarni Watson Darby died after being found lifeless and with 34 injuries at his home in West Bromwich on 5 June 2018.Drug dealer Nathaniel Pope, 32, was found unanimously guilty of the three-year-old’s murder at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday.Alicia Watson, 30, was cleared of murdering her son but found guilty of causing or allowing the child’s death.In video footage shown in court, Watson can be...
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Mara Cohen still remembers the moment she met Andrew Riviere, almost exactly eight years ago. Cohen was in middle school and went with a friend to the Riviere's house for an Easter gathering. "We were all just hanging out jumping on the trampoline. We were all like crazy little kids,"
The post Colorado Springs woman speaks out after losing boyfriend, roommate to fentanyl appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was shot and killed on Tuesday in the 1400 block of East Columbia Street. The victim was identified as 24-year-old Tryvone Brooks of Colorado Springs. This shooting death was ruled a homicide. Brooks’ death is the 14th homicide investigation in the […]
The former Arkansas sheriff’s deputy who shot and killed an unarmed 17-year-old after he reached for a jug of antifreeze during a traffic stop was just convicted of negligent homicide—a misdemeanor—and sentenced to a year in jail. Michael Davis, who worked for the Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office...
Authorities in Utah have arrested a 34-year-old man who allegedly started stabbing his girlfriend in the face and chest as police cars were arriving outside their home. Online court records accessed by PEOPLE indicate that on Tuesday, Charles Oshodi was formally charged with aggravated kidnapping, child kidnapping, aggravated assault, domestic violence in the presence of a child, possession of a weapon by a restricted person, assault on a police officer, and aggravated assault — all felonies.
A brother and sister from Minnesota were sentenced for their roles in killing a man in his own home. Nicholas Zielinski, 44, and his sister, Melissa Zielinski, 48, were both sentenced in an Anoka County Court for their role in the 2020 shooting death of Karl Henderson, according to ABC affiliate KSTP Eyewitness News. Henderson, 22, was found face-down in a pool of his own blood shortly after his father encountered the two defendants in his own home.
