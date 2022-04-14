ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

‘National threat alerts’ prompt request to expand Sisolak’s security team

By Xóchitl Underwood
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A state panel has endorsed an agency’s request for funding to expand Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak’s security team.

The Board of Examiners’ vote Tuesday forwards the Department of Public Safety’s request for $373,051 to the Legislature’s Interim Finance Committee. The department wants to expand Sisolak’s security detail to eight positions by adding a sergeant and two officers.

A department memo cited “various national threat alerts” and referenced two incidents in which Sisolak and Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo were separately accosted and verbally attacked in public.

Sisolak, a Democrat, is running for re-election this year, while Lombardo is a candidate for the Republican nomination for governor.

