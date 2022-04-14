Operation Lone Star surpasses 11,000 felony charges

AUSTIN, Texas – Governor Greg Abbott, along with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and the Texas National Guard, continue to work to secure the border. They also continue to work to stop the smuggling of drugs, weapons and people into Texas, and prevent, detect and interdict transnational criminal behavior between ports of entry.

Operation Lone Star, so far, has led to more than 233,000 migrant apprehensions. It has also resulted in more than 13,600 criminal arrests and over 11,000 felony charges. Multi-agency efforts have also seized more than 3,700 weapons and nearly $30 million in currency. DPS has seized over 298 million lethal doses throughout the state, in effects to fight against fentanyl.

Recent highlights from Operation Lone Star:

Governor Abbott signs Historic Border Security Memorandum of Understanding with Nuevo León Governor García In Laredo.

The governor met with Nuevo León Governor Samuel Alejandro García Sepúlveda at the Colombia Solidarity International Bridge in Laredo to discuss challenges along the Texas-Mexico border.

Following their meeting, Governor Abbott and Governor García signed a memorandum of understanding between the State of Texas and the Free and Sovereign State of Nuevo León. The memorandum of understanding will enhance border security measures to prevent illegal immigration from Mexico to Texas. It will also improve the flow of traffic across the Colombia Solidarity International Bridge. The agreement goes into effect immediately.

